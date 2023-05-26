“No soldier gets entangled in civilian pursuits, since his aim is to please the one who enlisted him.”
— 2 Timothy 2:4
They were simply soldiers. Reading about the Hickory Plains Cemetery Restoration Committee’s plans to honor 24 unknown Civil War soldiers on Memorial Day in our May 17 edition produced a slight sense of dread. Just a little bit ... kind of an uh-oh moment.
The article doesn’t say which side of the war they fought on, but Arkansas was a member of the Confederate States of America, so it’s pretty safe to say that at least some of them were members of the Confederacy.
Confederacy is one of those words that has become a victim of societal shaming. It either should be spoken of only in a hushed whisper or laden with condemnation or re-education for the big S that is slavery.
Those who were part of the Confederacy are marked with the big S so all that they were as a person, as a husband, as a father, as a brother, as a soldier can be boiled down to that one great, shrouding injustice to justify relegating them to obscurity.
We’ve seen this over the last few years in efforts to rename military bases, buildings and streets, take down statues and remove historical markers. Even in White County, there have been attempts to level or move the nameless Confederate soldier statue at the county courthouse and change the name of the George S. Benson Auditorium at Harding University. (The scarlet letter S also stands for segregation.)
Then-Harding President Dr. Bruce McLarty responded in 2020 to a petition that asserted that former Harding College President “George S. Benson was a vocal racist and supporter of segregation” by saying that the university did need “to tell the more complete story of Dr. Benson – both the high points and the low points, the inspiring and the painful” but was not going to change the building’s name.
“We need to tell the larger, complicated, multifaceted story of this national icon” who “before the end of his tenure ... presided over the integration of Harding College in 1963,” McLarty said.
There should not be any misconceptions about slavery and segregation, and it should not be downplayed. Benson was absolutely in the wrong for supporting segregation, as were those who owned slaves or fought to keep slavery. However, we are all far more than the worst decisions that we’ve made, even if we deservedly cannot fully escape the shadow of those choices.
These 24 soldiers who will receive last rites and grave markers fought for their families, their homes, their towns, their states, whether for the South or North. They may or may not have been good people, but they served in a war where an estimated 620,000 to 850,000 Americans died, more than in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican War, the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II and the Korean War combined, according to the National Park Service.
Should the Civil War have happened? The same question can be asked about the Vietnam War or the 20-year war in Afghanistan, where the Taliban just took it back over in 2021 when we withdrew our troops. It can be asked pretty much of any war since lives are lost or never the same and there are atrocities committed. There is always a toll.
American lyricist Billy Rose wrote after World War I in his poem “The Unknown Soldier” that “I wonder if the kings who planned it all are really satisfied? They played their game of checkers and 11 million died.” However, he added, “I am the Unknown Soldier, and maybe I died in vain, but if I were alive and my country called, I’d do it all over again.”
We need to remember those who were willing to sacrifice themselves, sometimes for a cause they didn’t even believe in, because they were called on by their town, their state, their country to do it – and even those who were unwilling but still did it. It was that kind of courage despite the dangers and fears that inspired Francis Scott Key in 1814 to refer to our country as “the home of the brave.”
We don’t need to agree with what they did or why they did it, but we don’t need to brand them for it or mar their memory by dwelling on societal wrongs. (There may be a time and place for that, but it’s not on Memorial Day.)
On Monday, these 24 unknown Civil War soldiers should be remembered by only one big S. They should be remembered simply as soldiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.