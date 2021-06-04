“In all toil there is profit, but mere talk tends only to poverty.”
If Mayor Kyle Osborne ends up bringing his citizens focus group back together, it seems like it may need to be refocused.
Similarly to what Harding University Emeritus Distinguished Professor of Music Dr. Cliff Ganus III expressed in a letter to the editor we published Thursday, it hasn’t been easy for me to figure out exactly what city officials have accomplished in their three meetings with the focus group.
What we’ve seen from the city is two extremes being presented to the group, which didn’t meet Thursday night after the Searcy City Council’s agenda meeting, like it had the previous three months, after being put on pause by the city. Both of the extremes focused on a 1-percent permanent sales and use tax.
The first extreme, following voters in February rejecting making the eight-year tax permanent (which led to the formation of the focus group), was presented at the first meeting, with officials asking the group to tell them what services to cut without the tax. That was very unfair to the group, which had multiple opponents of the tax in it. City officials are elected and paid to figure out how to work with the money that taxpayers allow them to have. It is their responsibility to determine the budget, including whatever cuts are necessary.
The second extreme showed up in the form of surveys that asked the group members and community to pinpoint what services and impact projects they valued, wanted to see improved or added, and to prioritize those projects.
Now, that’s important information for the city to have if it plans to put together a plan to present to voters in hopes of swaying them to approve the tax whenever it’s placed back before them over the next year. (The eight-year tax expires in June 2022).
However, considering that the city still appears likely to ask for a permanent tax, there’s no amount of planning that it can do to show voters that it absolutely needs the 1 percent to be continued in perpetuity. City officials will be taking a risk, even with the top projects/services from the survey laid out, that voters just don’t want to pay 1 cent extra forever (in addition to the city’s current permanent half-cent tax).
That seems to be where the mark was missed with the focus group meetings. City officials never asked this group, which again included several opponents of the tax, how much of a tax its members would be willing to support. That kind of discussion could produce a middle ground or at least an understanding of why the city needs more than what voters have shown they are willing to give.
We did an article in April calculating that the city’s ongoing expenses included in the eight-year tax, the type that needs permanent financing, totaled close to $3.3 million a year. That would call for around a half-cent permanent tax. On the city’s website, it has a “1 percent Sales Tax Usage and Details” document that shows it needs $6.5 million yearly, which would call for a 1-cent permanent tax.
The primary difference appears to be that $3.098 million of the annual expenses the city has listed are potential street and drainage projects. Those seem like things that could be negotiated in discussions about how much tax Searcy residents would be willing to pay – discussions that wouldn’t be centered around just the two extremes.
Take out the streets/drainage money and quality of life expenses ($608,000 annually) and the yearly revenue need drops below $3 million, which means a half-cent permanent tax would be sufficient, with some left over to go toward those things. Then, the city could ask for a half-cent tax that sunsets to fully address streets/drainage and the impact projects (contingent on the permanent tax passing) or maybe even give voters multiple options like Heber Springs did in early March with nine bond initiatives (six passed).
Maybe voters wouldn’t go for anything that adds up to 1 percent, either, but the city had the opportunity during the focus group meetings to find out what its residents would agree to do to keep services and even improve the city. However, that was never the focus. It needs to be the refocus before any tax measure goes back before voters.
