“I will set no wicked thing before mine eyes.”
– Psalm 101:3
I had written a column for today’s paper ranting about DisneyPlus pushing propaganda, but something about it felt off to me.
Perhaps it’s the fact that I didn’t stick with canceling my subscription to the streaming service at the beginning of the year despite it being clear that the House of Mouse has a political/cultural agenda. (Some may refer to it as “woke,” but that seems like a misappropriation of the word and encompasses more than just morality concerns, which should be the focus.)
Perhaps it’s because I watched the complete season of the new show that sparked my rant, “A Small Light,” dealing with hiding the Otto Frank family from the Nazis, even though it was clear as well from the first episode that it was going to be used to spread Disney’s immoral message. (Adolf Hitler once said, “Propaganda is a weapon as much as submarines, tanks and bombs.”)
It’s hard to complain about Hollywood’s efforts to erode morality when you’re part of the problem. Those of us who have relaxed our standards because a movie or a TV show seemed interesting are the reason that a comic book movie can now have a nude scene (“Thor: Love and Thunder”) or an actor can brag about being the first one to drop an F-bomb in a Marvel movie (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”). We’re the reason shows and movies are riddled with profanities and sexual content.
Take a trip with me back to 1939. The film “Gone With the Wind” had only one profanity in it (actually used twice), but it was controversial because the 1930 Motion Picture Production Code had banned use of the word. The code amended its prohibition a month and a half before the film’s release, though, and the movie went on to become the highest-earning film for more than a quarter-century. The quote that contained the previously prohibited word was even voted the No. 1 movie line of all time in 2005 by the American Film Institute.
Some of you may also remember when married couples weren’t allowed to be shown in the same bed on television or when bra commercials couldn’t use models. Some of those things may seem silly, but we’ve come a long way since those days, mostly to our society’s detriment.
Hollywood crossed lines in the sand and was rewarded for it. We keep drawing new lines, and Hollywood keeps pushing them back without any real consequences.
Back before my wife and I used a filtering service/device to cut out bad language, sexual content and some violence, there’s no telling how many times I would say, “If they say one more cuss word, I’m going to turn this off,” and then not do it because the movie or show was otherwise engaging.
Even now while ClearPlay allows my wife and me to not have to deal with some things we don’t want to see or hear, it doesn’t mean that we always make the morally correct decision when it comes to content that isn’t filtered, such as the propaganda services like DisneyPlus are attempting to bludgeon us into accepting. Those who make the shows and movies know we’ve given in before, and they expect us to give in again because history shows that we will.
And now, there are fewer of us even drawing any lines. However, it does appear that some at least are trying to take a firmer stance.
DisneyPlus reportedly lost four million subscribers in the first three months of this year, after 2.4 million dropped the service in the last quarter of 2022. Most of that seems to be from India, though, because Disney lost the streaming rights to Indian Premier League cricket games. (Only 300,000 of the 4 million subscribers lost were from the United States and Canada, where DisneyPlus still had 46.3 million subscribers, according to Forbes.)
Disney also has seen declining attendance at some of its movies that push an agenda. However, it’s hard to tell if propaganda is the reason or if moviegoers just weren’t that interested in the films. Disney doesn’t have the only agenda-driven streaming service or movie makers, either. They’re all around us and still making money.
Until we say enough is enough and mean it, we really can’t expect anything to change for the better. In fact, we can expect it to get morally worse, because that’s what it has done over the years.
For those of us who shake our heads about what is being put into movies and TV shows, even the shows that young children watch, we need to stop and embrace our share of the blame for it getting this way instead of just hoping the industry will change.
More than 70 percent of Americans as recent as the early 2000s describe themselves as Christian, according to the Pew Research Center (but the number is unsurprisingly in decline). Imagine if all of us had chosen to stop watching the filth that Hollywood serves us. Maybe we wouldn’t be dealing with the propaganda it is trying to shove down our throats now.
Of course, we can’t change the past, but we can affect the future. My wife and I likely won’t renew our subscription next year if the propaganda push continues, which is probable, and may even give up before this year is over.
If you are tired of agendas, we hope that you’ll make a similar decision with whatever you watch, so instead of just ranting about the things we don’t like while continuing to watch, we stand a chance of actually making a difference.
