”Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression.”
– Isaiah 1:17
It’s always difficult to decide whether to publish the name of a victim.
Although most of the time there are some who know who it is no matter what or it’s a matter of public record that anyone can access, we don’t want to cause more pain and suffering to those who have already suffered.
However, sometimes there is the opportunity for a victim to become the hero of his or her story. That’s the case with Chandler Brown.
Chandler, who was a ninth-grader this past school year, stood with his father and his father’s fiancee Monday before the Beebe School Board as they discussed him being bullied since moving to Beebe in March. Christy Hannah said Chandler has been beaten up “pretty bad” a couple of times and that he’s “almost refusing” to return to the school in the fall.
It’s possible that Chandler didn’t want to be there that night, either. Most people don’t want to admit to being a victim or feel like they are tattling if they say anything, but he was still there. In fact, Hannah said that Chandler told one student’s dad, when he came to pick up his son, “Excuse me, sir, your son is bullying me.” She said “that took so much courage and we were really, really proud of him.”
Hannah and Chandler’s dad, Kevin Brown, made several suggestions to the board about how the school district could handle bullying. Before the meeting ended, Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail listed several “anti-bullying priorities” for the 2022-23 school year, including “anti-bulling signs in all classrooms and bathrooms,” adding a couple of additional staff to deal with incidents and using an anonymous app to report incidents.
Those things are good measures and may help, but bullying has been around since before there were public schools. The only way to stop it is for the student body of a school to decide it is not going to put up with it anymore. Teachers and staff are vastly outnumbered by students and cannot be everywhere and see everything, but there are often students around when bullying takes place.
This is where Chandler can become the hero of his story instead of the victim, by students responding to what he and his family have done by rallying around him.
Hannah said there is a video of one of the bullying incidents where an 18-year-old came into the gym while the principal had stepped out and beat Chandler up. Imagine if the other students in there had reacted by standing up and forming a blockade between Chandler and the bully, and even shouted “No bullying” if necessary. (Yes, that would be disruptive, but bullying needs to be disrupted.)
Now, we’re not advocating that anyone fight a bully for Chandler because fighting isn’t the way to solve the problem. And if only one or two students take a stand, then it would probably result in fighting. But if large groups of students decide to make a stand, then Beebe becomes a trendsetter in the anti-bullying effort.
It doesn’t need to just happen in Beebe since there is bullying everywhere, but this is a Beebe issue for Chandler, so we’re calling on Beebe parents, guardians and grandparents to ask their students to be the difference. There are lots of leaders and future leaders in that student body, so lead now by example.
Hannah said that Chandler is “high-functioning autistic.” His father told KARK, Channel 4, that “he might not understand how to socialize like everybody else.” But just because he may be different is no reason to allow him to be bullied.
The first thing you need to do, Beebe parents, guardians and grandparents, is talk to your students about reaching out to Chandler to encourage him to return to school in the fall. Then, they need to assure him that they are going to stand by him, and they need to do it.
Bullying in our county has led to suicide. Study.com reports that statistics show that bullying also has “a prominent role and relative connection” in many of the school shootings that have happened in our country over the years, including reportedly in the recent one in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 elementary students and two teachers were killed.
Improving school security, keeping guns away from kids, putting up anti-bullying signs and having frank discussions with students about bullying may all be things we need to do, but if we want to change the narrative, if we want to reverse the trend, it’s going to take the students deciding that enough is enough.
The students are the ones who have the opportunity to change the victim to a hero by rallying around Chandler. We’re happy to be able to report his name to you for that reason. Now, do something positive with it.
