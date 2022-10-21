“Now to the one who works, his wages are not counted as a gift but as his due.”
– Romans 4:4
If Searcy voters elect a new mayor next month, should that individual start out making as much as the current mayor is after four years in office?
We published an article Tuesday on the raises that were passed last week by the Searcy City Council that showed that Mayor Kyle Osborne is making $91,858.78 this year and is set to make $95,000 next year after the new city budget is approved. He started out in 2019 making $82,008.25, essentially picking up where Mayor David Morris left off after eight years in office.
It seemed at least somewhat reasonable that Osborne would begin at that level because he had spent 30 years with the Searcy Police Department, retiring as chief, so we didn’t think much of it at the time. However, it doesn’t seem that reasonable that a new mayor would start off making as much as Osborne is now, which is what we’ve been told by city officials will happen unless the council does something to change that.
Please note since this is election season that this column is not meant to be any kind of criticism of Osborne’s candidacy. His salary and raises are determined by the council, and he even told Councilman Rodger Cargile that he did not need to be given a raise next year, which admittedly could just be posturing before the Nov. 8 election since he was given it anyway.
This column also is not being written to say how much the mayor should be paid. I have no idea how much being mayor of a city with a 22,937 population and around 250 city employees is worth.
I did ask a couple of my colleagues how much their mayors are getting paid for comparison’s sake. I was told that the mayor of Russellville (pop. 28,940) is making $83,000 and the mayor of Conway (pop. 64,134, or nearly three times as large as Searcy’s) gets $110,000.
We also got White County Judge Michael Lincoln’s current salary from County Judge-elect Lisa Brown. It’s $88,839.92. However, it was more important to me to find out how much Brown’s pay will be when she takes over for Lincoln in January as a first-year judge. She said she will start out at a base pay of $80,103.92, which is the same as Lincoln minus the step raises he’s received the past eight years.
It seems like the city of Searcy should have a similar system in place for its chief executive. As is, the city doesn’t address its budget for the next year until after the first of the year. That means the mayor’s salary won’t be established until after the next mayor takes office making what the current mayor is making. When someone starts off at a certain level of pay, it’s harder to turn around and give that person a pay cut, if the council chose to do that.
Now, we don’t know what all of the candidates for mayor are currently making at their jobs, but we do know Sgt. Jason McGlawn’s ($50,044, set to increase to $56,097) as a city employee and were able to get April Butler’s ($58,975) as a public school employee. We also know at the current rate of raises, when Searcy voters next elect a mayor in 2026, the city will be starting him or her at more than $100,000 unless the council decides to put some mechanism in place to prevent that.
(And the mechanism doesn’t need to just be put in place for mayor. City Attorney Buck Gibson is making $46,004 after around 20 years in office and is set to go to $48,304 next year. If his challenger, Will Moore, is chosen, should he start out at the salary level it’s taken Gibson two decades to reach?)
It probably didn’t seem important to have a base pay rate when Osborne took office in 2019, and it might not seem like that big of a deal if he is re-elected. However, as that salary gets bigger and bigger, it just seems like something the council needs to consider. Raises should be earned, not inherited.
If Searcy restarts at mayor, shouldn’t the city also press restart on what that person gets paid?
