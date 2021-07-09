‘Whoever sows injustice will reap calamity, and the rod of his fury will fail.”
– Proverbs 22:8
Our country was built on protest.
Last weekend, we celebrated our Independence Day. That freedom got started with the Boston Tea Party, where 342 chests of tea imported by the British East India Co. was dropped into the Boston Harbor on Dec. 16, 1773, by colonists angry over “taxation without representation.”
The political protest is considered the first major defiance of British rule, and according to history.com, “rallied American patriots across the 13 colonies to fight for independence.”
George Washington, wrote that “the cause of Boston ... ever will be considered as the cause of America,” but reportedly disapproved of the destruction of private property by “mad” Bostonians. However, the protest was relatively peaceful as more than 100 colonists disguised as Native Americans went onboard the docked ships, cut open the chests of tea and emptied more than 45 tons of it into the harbor for nearly three hours. (The equivalent cost today would be almost $1 million, according to history.com.)
The protest could have become violent since the colonists “were surrounded by British armed ships,” participant George Hewes said, “but no attempt was made to resist us.”
Compare that to protests today, which often devolve into senseless rioting, looting and vandalism. The cause is buried by images of vehicles being overturned and set on fire and businesses being broken into and robbed that are owned by those innocent of what’s being protested, as well as violent clashes between opposing protesters or with those there to protect and serve.
Granted, it’s usually not the majority of the protesters who engage in such acts, but the vile behavior of some often taints the perception. We are wary of a protest being held because of what it might become.
That shouldn’t make us forget about the value of the process, though. Protests have led to some major changes in our country for the better, pushing us closer to being the equals we’re said to be in our Declaration of Independence, ratified less than three years after the Boston Tea Party.
The First Amendment guarantees our right to assemble and to petition the government, but a key word included by the founding fathers is “peaceably.” Protest is an avenue they established to effect change (as was freedom of the press), to keep government in check, but freedom of speech did not include rioting and looting and vandalism.
Take the protests that have been held primarily at the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office since 17-year-old Hunter Brittain of McRae was shot and killed by a deputy June 23. His family and friends say they want justice, they say they want information released on what happened that morning (which had not been done when this was written), they say they want a law passed concerning body cameras being kept on throughout duty shifts, and they have been peacefully trying to get those things done ... at least mostly.
Some of the protesters have been doing burnouts in the sheriff’s office parking lot and elsewhere. While that may be their version of dumping tea, burnouts can endanger others and result in reckless driving charges and property damage. In 1773, protesters thought to be the Sons of Liberty did take a dangerous risk and did destroy private property, but the message in their action was on point. What significance does burning rubber have in “Justice for Hunter”?
Also, Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said his department has received “dozens of death threats,” with some “threatening to kill and rape us and our family members.”
Those things are not needed. They sully the effort being made to get to the truth behind Brittain’s death and to make us take a hard look at policing practices.
Yes, some probably don’t really care about truth and only want former Deputy Sgt. Michael Davis, and the sheriff’s office, to pay for killing the reportedly unarmed teenager. But those who truly want justice, who truly want change for the better, need to take care that their tea party is done in a way that rallies support for that fight instead of just becoming obscured by the smoke of burnouts and threats.
We need protests, but we need them to be done right.
