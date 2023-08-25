“Know well the condition of your flocks, and give attention to your herds.”
– Proverbs 27:23
Some dog owners treat their pets like family. Some treat them better than they do their family. So it’s understandable that they are heartbroken when their pets die, especially when it seems like the deaths were preventable.
Last week, Judsonia Assistant Police Chief Joe Gossett shot and killed two dogs that reportedly came charging at him “barking, growling and showing their teeth” while he was assisting with a traffic stop. The dogs, Thunder and Lightning, had been let out of the house in front of which the stop was made to use the restroom, according to the owners.
Gossett said he drew his service weapon, because he did not have anything “less than lethal” on him, when the dogs were about 2 feet away from him and fired four shots “straight down,” striking the dogs. One of the dogs reportedly made it back to the house and died in front of the family.
Judsonia Police Chief Robert Parsons investigated the shooting and found that Gossett followed standard operating procedures. He concluded that the family did not comply with a city ordinance concerning restraining and confining vicious dogs.
He wrote that if the family “had followed these guidelines, their dogs would not have attempted to attack Assistant Chief Gossett and he would not have had to discharge said animals.”
Needless to say, the family is not satisfied with that response. They would like to see Gossett reprimanded in some way, and a petition calling for an independent investigation of the shootings has been started on change.org. (Parsons said Thursday that the case file was turned over to 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky Reed, who saw no need for further investigation.)
The petition shows photos of the dogs being held as puppies and of them just being normal dogs. It’s understandable that the family is upset to lose them.
In the petition, it is claimed that “the dogs simply did not fit” the profile of vicious dogs, but most dogs can be vicious and be a threat to bite when they are protecting their territory or feel cornered or scared. There have been too many incidents of dog attacks, especially involving children, where the dogs’ owners did not view their dogs as a threat but just as pets.
The dash cam video from one of the patrol units that has since been released by the police department doesn’t show a clear view of how the dogs were behaving when they got near Gossett because it is blocked by another patrol unit. There also is no audio, so you can’t hear if they were barking and growling. It does show Gossett shooting downward near him and then putting away his gun before walking toward the house. (The family claims that he fired toward the residence, but there is no video evidence of that.)
A neighbor told Parsons that the dogs would “come running out there and act like they’re going to eat you up” when he’d take out the trash. He mentioned one time when they were circling him and he “pulled my gun out” because he thought they were going to bite him.
“I figured at some point they were going to bite somebody, because they was real aggressive dogs,” he said.
Nothing can be done now to undo what happened Aug. 16. The family is left with their grief and anger, and all we can do is learn from it.
The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that more than 10,000 pet dogs, 25 to 30 per day, are shot and killed by police officers each year. Leash/restraint laws are put into place by cities to protect their citizenry from dog attacks that can leave them scarred or even dead. They also protect our pets from becoming victims of someone who sees the need to protect themselves from a perceived attack.
My family owns a fairly large dog, a German shepherd mix, with a deep voice. When she barks or growls, it can be intimidating. She has never bitten anyone and we doubt that she would, but we don’t take that chance. A dog’s behavior toward its owners can be much different than its behavior toward strangers, neighbors, postal workers, etc.
What happened last week was a tragedy, and a family is having to cope with that. But instead of blaming the police officer who felt threatened by them and shot them, let’s use this as a reminder to keep our dogs and others safe by following the law.
And even if there is no leash law in your area, care enough about your pets and others to keep them confined to your property. The last couple of days coming to work, there has been a big dog lying dead on the side of the highway, likely hit by a vehicle.
If we’re blessed to have a pet, let’s treat it like family, or even better than family, and make sure we give it the care it needs to protect it and everyone else.
