“Let what you say be simply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’; anything more than this comes from evil.”
– Matthew 5:37
National politics are exhausting.
Maybe some of you really enjoy all the political jousting, but we’ll happily stick to primarily covering city and county government, where it seems to be less about agendas and more about just making decisions you believe are best for your community.
Of course, we run some wire copy in our print editions, but most of The Associated Press stories we deal with daily go up on our website. And it gets tiring just wading through the impeachment talk, indictments and the party not in power taking swipes at the party in power, or vice versa, in order to make its candidates look better for the next election.
We see some of that on the state level, too, the focus on pushing politics over policy, but on the national level every move seems to come with a motive, and it’s not doing what’s best for the people our elected officials are supposed to represent.
When did we get this way, where every decision comes with a rebuke from the other party, where voting along party lines is the only thing acceptable or you are derided for your opinion, where we are more interested in investigating and attacking than legislating?
Yes, we’ve had a two-party system since the late 1700s, but there have been a lot of independent thinkers in Congress over the years who made our country a better place (and yes, sometimes a worse one). Now, we seem to be stuck in group think, and if you’re not in our group, then nothing you do or say is right and we’re going to berate you for it in order to try to make ourselves look better.
It so much nicer to have to deal with politicians where that word doesn’t seem to encompass who they are. Elected officials run as independents in most of the cities in our county. Sometimes we decry that a little because we want to be able to encapsulate where they stand, but most of the time their actions show that they are liberal in some aspects and conservative in others.
City leaders have to live with their decisions right in the midst of those who are affected by them. They can’t escape the calls, the neighbors, the church members who disagree with them. They have to drive the same rough roads everyone else does and see the same dilapidated buildings. They are affected by their decisions just as we are.
The same holds true for the most part for county elected officials, although they do run as Republicans and Democrats (sometimes independents) and get caught up in the national mess or message at times. For the most part, though, they have enough issues to keep them occupied at home that more directly affect us and them.
And it’s those issues that they are most likely to get earfuls about, not, for example, whether Congress should regulate Supreme Court ethics (with naturally, a liberal-controlled Senate pushing a bill against the conservative-controlled court – although the same kind of thing happens in the conservative-controlled House of Representatives against the liberal-controlled White House, and vice versa, as one tries to undermine the other).
Case in point is a decision that was made by the White County Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee this week concerning establishing a permit process for activities being planned in the county around the April 8, 2024, total eclipse. A fairly strict ordinance that included a permit fee was forwarded to the Quorum Court last month, but it drew backlash from both property owners who attended the meeting and justices of the peace and was sent back to committee.
Instead of lashing out at the criticism and looking for someone to blame, the justices and county judge worked together to come up with a solution that answered the cries of overreach. That solution became a resolution, that now goes to the full court, that changes the requirements to suggestions and removes the permit and its $250 fee.
Yes, there is some sniping at times. Voices do get raised. But when you have those who believe they are looking out for the best interests of their communities instead of the best interests of their political party, we are left with fewer questions about political maneuvering when things get done (or even not done).
Of course, we’re primarily a one-party system here in White County, so maybe that’s why we rarely have to worry about motives and finger-pointing. But whatever the reason, at least we don’t have to be too wary or exhausted by it all.
