‘When justice is done, it is a joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.”
– Proverbs 21:15
As taxpayers, we should always want to be watchful that our governments aren’t wasting the money we’re giving them to work with, but it would seem that there are some fights not worth fighting.
On Tuesday, we published an article about the number of city-owned vehicles that are driven home from work by Searcy employees. We believe that is good information to know and were a little concerned that the mayor was unable to just pull up an exact number.
Instead, we had to calculate the number based on staff writer Greg Geary interviewing the mayor and department heads, and we came up with at least 52. Of those, at least 48 are driven by emergency personnel (police and fire).
This seems to bother some taxpayers, not just in Searcy but in other cities as well where officers and firefighters are allowed to drive their work vehicles home. And it’s understandable to an extent here, with city officials wanting to make the eight-year, 1-percent sales tax permanent and listing such things as wear and tear on police vehicles as a reason the tax is needed.
However, like cries to “defund the police” based on some officer-involved incidents, it appears that taking aim at this practice as tax waste is a bit off target.
Yes, there are some added fuel costs, but according to online articles, having an officer essentially take ownership of his patrol vehicle has actually been shown to increase the life of the vehicle. Officers take better care of a vehicle that they take home because they assume responsibility for it. It increases their accountability.
Now, that generally works best in a situation where officers would otherwise just grab any vehicle from the motor pool or share a vehicle with another officer. So it’s possible if each officer was assigned a vehicle and no other officer used it that they would still have this sense of ownership/accountability.
More importantly than that, though, are the presumed crimefighting benefits. It is believed that having police units parked in neighborhoods all around a city causes a reduction in crime. However, there do not appear to be any studies done to confirm that.
It does make sense, though, that criminals would be less likely to commit an offense when they know a police officer is nearby. When all the police vehicles are parked in a lot at the police station, there is less police visibility in a city, and when there’s less police visibility, criminals are more likely to strike.
Decreased response time is also a crimefighting benefit that is mentioned. Again, it makes sense that if an off-duty officer responds to an incident, being able to head to the scene immediately from their home gets them there faster than having to first head to the police station, sign out a vehicle and load it with equipment.
The Chicago Tribune used an example of an off-duty officer in Chesterton, Ill., who responded to a resident flagging him down while he was in his patrol vehicle heading to the gym for a workout. He performed CPR on an individual having a heart attack, until emergency personnel arrived, and saved the man’s life.
However, it would probably be good to find out how often an off-duty officer responds to a crime. If that never happens, then response time isn’t an issue, although one article did point out that having to sign out a vehicle and load and reload it with equipment does cut down on time that could be spent on patrol during a shift.
Another benefit mentioned is that driving a police unit to and from work is a financial perk to officers who put their lives on the line every day. It’s hard to say that pay for police officers is equivalent to the risks that they take and service they perform. Focusing our tax-paying reservations on this relatively small morale booster seems to be kind of petty.
Sure, we should want city officials to know exactly how many of their employees drive city-owned vehicles home and to keep a strict accounting of this practice to make sure it isn’t misused or abused. However, taking away anything that might help emergency personnel perform their jobs should set off sirens that that’s simply not a tax fight we should pick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.