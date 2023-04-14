“The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.”
— Proverbs 22:3
COVID finally caught up with me.
A three-year run avoiding the highly contagious coronavirus seems like a pretty decent effort, but the odds were always against it continuing indefinitely, especially since my precautions have relaxed. The baton is passed to those of you who have lasted longer, like my mom.
Of course, one of the main reasons my mom has avoided it is because she essentially hermitized throughout the pandemic. She’s been forced out of her home and into nursing home rehab by a broken ankle, but she still has a limited amount of people she is physically near daily and many of those wear a mask when they are around her.
My wife and I never went fully with the hermit option (neither did her parents, who also still have not had COVID) even though we did avoid being in groups as much as possible. That’s one of those areas where my defenses have gotten lax over the past several months. I have been in more group settings and have not skirted the edges of those gatherings to avoid contact with others, sometimes even initiating conversations myself.
I have also not been wearing my KN95 mask when in those conversations or groups. I know masks have been one of the most controversial aspects of the fight against COVID, but I do believe they played a big role in helping my family avoid catching the sickness. None of us did until after we took off our masks.
Of course, we also stopped sanitizing our hands as much. My wife and I carry little bottles of rubbing alcohol (well, she carries hers; I keep mine in the truck) which we used to kill germs after we touched anything that others had touched. My bottle had set empty in my truck for at least the past couple of months, and probably longer than that.
And the last change is that I didn’t take the second vaccine booster shot. I decided that cases were on their way down enough that I’d take my chances, and besides the vaccine is far from a guarantee that you won’t get the virus. It may lower your chances, especially of getting a life-threatening case of COVID, but there are enough so-called “vaccine breakthrough cases” at this point to know it’s not all that uncommon to be vaccinated and still contract the virus.
In fact, my wife did get the second booster and she did get COVID from me. And her symptoms seem to be about the same, about the level of a mild to moderate case of the flu. That’s not to say you shouldn’t get the boosters, just that you have to weigh the value of it.
If you could only get COVID once and knew this would be the level of sickness, I would have gone up to someone with it three years ago and said, “Breathe on me.” However, we know with variants and waning immunity that reinfection happens and increases the risk of developing chronic health issues. So getting COVID over with is not an option.
My family also knows of several friends and acquaintances with long COVID symptoms, including one with life-endangering effects. A survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau and National Center for Health Statistics this January showed that 28 percent of respondents said they either currently or previously had long COVID symptoms (lasting at least three months). Those numbers were down from 35 percent in June 2022, and those who currently had long COVID were 11 percent.
The point is, this virus, which may be with us for the rest of our lives, is a threat to us every year, just like the flu is, and can leave us with some long-term health consequences that can be pretty devastating. So don’t get too lax now that we’ve accepted it as endemic.
My family should have at least kept up the habit of sanitizing our hands after contact with others. We do it some (well, mainly my wife does), but not near enough considering that it is one of the simplest and most effective ways to keep germs from spreading.
If your health is compromised, you may not want to do like my mom and hermitize yourself since life is short and needs to be lived, but take what precautions you can. You don’t want the rest of that life you’re living to be spent on a ventilator or with additional health problems weighing you down that possibly could have been avoided.
I no longer was able to avoid COVID after three healthy years, but maybe I could have with even just some slight precautions. When something is not looming over us, we tend to let our guard down. That’s understandable; living a guarded life can be exhausting and no fun.
Letting our guard down all the way, though, makes it easy for the things we don’t want to get in the door. Then what we spent time and effort preventing finally catches up with us.
