‘Repay no one evil for evil, but give thought to do what is honorable in the sight of all. If possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all.”
– Romans 12:17-18
It didn’t look like a push. Maybe a slight bump or a nudge.
In order to make a fair assessment, The Daily Citizen acquired security camera footage from the Searcy Swim Center concerning an incident there June 28 that preceded a Searcy day-care owner being criminally trespassed from the facility.
The footage was freely provided by Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons, so we want to make it clear that the city wasn’t trying to hide it. However, that doesn’t mean we agree with the determination that was made by city employees concerning what happened.
On June 28, according to a Searcy Police Department report, Officer Rhett Valler went to the swim center in response to “an assault and a remove a subject call” around 4:03 p.m. Aquatics Director Claire Bristow reportedly said she had been pushed by Karen Marshall, owner of Tender Loving Care Early Learning, after Bristow confronted her about staying past the time in the use agreement between the center and the day care.
Valler wrote that after Marshall was informed that she had been criminally trespassed and left, he reviewed the security cam footage and “observed Marshall purposely strike Bristow with her shoulder.” He also wrote that Bristow declined prosecution. This information was included in an article we published July 10.
What the footage acquired since then shows is Bristow standing just to the right of Marshall, who is throwing some toys in the therapy pool. Marshall then steps around two kids on the edge of the pool, pressing into Bristow in the process and then throws more toys into the pool. It appears from one of the two videos given to us that Marshall flexed her arm out slightly, possibly to create some separation since she needed room to get around the kids. The contact did cause Bristow to back away but didn’t appear to jostle her. Bristow then walks away, pulling out her cell phone to make a call.
Maybe what Marshall did could qualify as a push, but if it was assault, then most of us have been guilty of assault whenever we’ve tried to squeeze past someone in crowded or tight quarters, such as on a plane or at a movie theater. In the heat of the moment, Bristow might have thought more was happening than the footage reveals, which certainly didn’t seem like anything worth criminally trespassing anyone over.
Of course, there is no audio with the footage, so we can’t hear what was said. (We were supposed to interview Parsons and Bristow on Friday morning about the incident, but it was postponed.) We do know from the police report that Bristow said she “has had to tell Marshall numerous times that they are past their time to leave.”
Parsons said the pool’s use agreement with TLC is from 2-4 p.m. Marshall may have wanted to change it to 2:30-4:30, but that had not been worked out with the swim center, he said. He said facility use agreements with larger groups are necessary “so that we can make sure we are perfectly staffed to handle any crowd.”
Marshall, who has since asked the Searcy City Council to make Searcy Parks and Recreation switch the pool to first-come, first-served instead of use agreements, should not have changed the time on the agreement on her own or kept her kids in the pool if she had repeatedly been told about staying past time.
Although the pool is a public facility paid for with taxpayer money, that doesn’t give any of us the right to not follow its rules. Marshall should have left on time and took any complaints she had about her use agreement up the ladder until it was resolved. (If she couldn’t get city officials to listen, she could have come to us to shine a public light on the problem.)
However, should she have been banned from the facility until the first of the year? Hopefully, city officials will change their minds about that, because there’s certainly nothing in the security camera footage that supports it.
