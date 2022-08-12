“For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven ... a time to break down, and a time to build up.”
— Ecclesiastes 3:1, 3
It was an emphatic message from voters.
Bald Knob School District Superintendent Melissa Gipson recognized it when nearly 80 percent of the ballots cast in Tuesday’s special election were against a 5.75-mill property tax increase, 23-year extension of 13.5 debt service mills and refinancing four bonds; She said the voters were telling the district “now is not the right time” to build a new elementary school and relocate power lines underground.
Sky-high gas prices have dropped some and soaring wholesale prices dipped for the first time in two years (from June to July). However, inflation still remains at record level, the worst we’ve seen in 40 years, and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates last month for the fourth time this year to try to get costs to come back down.
School officials acknowledged before the election that it was a tough time to be asking for more money from voters, but they wanted to take advantage of $6 million in state partnership aid that they might not have if they put the projects off.
Plus, there are problems at the elementary school that are not going to get better with time. Gipson said most of the major systems there have been verified as in need of replacement, and renovating the building would cost almost as much as rebuilding. Some parts of H.L. Lubker Elementary are more than 70 years old, she said, while the main building was built in 1976.
However, just because the district has state aid and the elementary school could stand to be replaced doesn’t change the circumstances. With prices so high, it appears to cost more right now to build with state or federal funding helping than it would have cost even a year ago (or might cost in a year or two) without it.
In an article we published last Saturday on the proposed plan for a new White County courts building, architect Barry Hoffmann went over the “design history” of that project. He acknowledged that in July 2020, the estimated cost per square foot to build the facility was $250. The next August, the estimated cost rose to $350 per square foot. This July, it was $620 per square foot.
Building costs more than doubling, along with increasing the facility’s size some to accommodate all the requests, pushed the courts building’s estimated price from $7-$8 million (for 31,755 square feet) in March 2021 to $20.9-$26 million with contingencies (for 33,900 square feet).
White County Judge Michael Lincoln introduced a plan Tuesday night at the Budget and Finance Committee meeting to lower the cost to $17.5 million. However, moving forward with the project was tabled indefinitely at the meeting. We’ve been told by county officials it can be brought up again only by someone who voted against it, while one justice of the peace told staff writer Greg Geary that based on the motion, it cannot be resurrected under Robert’s Rules of Order.
The committee members who voted against the courts project seem to be basically saying the same thing Bald Knob voters emphatically did about the elementary school project (and was also said in this space a few weeks ago): Now is simply not the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.