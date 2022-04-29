“But if anyone has the world’s goods and sees his brother in need, yet closes his heart against him, how does God’s love abide in him?”
— 1 John 3:17
The White County Quorum Court’s tussle last week over how to use federal COVID-19 relief funds was a reminder of why taxpayers often shake their head in disappointment or disgust over government spending.
Some county officials want to use nearly $3 million of our American Rescue Plan Act money on premium pay for county employees, including $22,500 each for the county judge and sheriff and $20,000 each for several other top elected officials. Others balked at such “exorbitant” bonuses, with Justice of the Peace Bobby Burns calling them “a slap in the face to the taxpayers of this community.”
They are ... maybe even more like another punch to the pocketbook for taxpayers who have been hit just as hard or harder by COVID and inflation as county employees. There’s nothing wrong with those employees receiving premium pay to help with hard times, but what would be right is for some of that money to be returned to the taxpayers.
If you just took $15,000 each from what the proposed ordinances, which were tabled, would give to the seven top county officials, that would be more than enough for all 76,822 residents of White County to receive $1,300-plus each. With inflation at a 40-year high, that would truly be relief.
Of course, County Judge Michael Lincoln says ARPA rules and regulations don’t allow for the funds to be used that way. If that’s the case, then something needs to be rewritten. Taxpayers should benefit from the taxes that they pay whenever there’s an opportunity.
(At least, Gov. Asa Hutchinson seems to be thinking that way. He’s considering a special session that would possibly include a proposal to distribute some of the state’s nearly $500 million surplus to those who have provided that surplus.)
Lincoln also says the county has to use the ARPA money or “turn it back, and then they will give it to somebody else.” Giving it as bonus is one easily approved use for the money, too, a “non-questionable expense by the federal government,” he says.
We certainly don’t want our county to give back the funds just to have another county use them for premium pay. However, there’s got to be a better way than a few pocketing bonuses bigger than others’ yearly pay.
When a joint committee meeting is held May 10 to review/revise the proposals, maybe those involved need to ponder something else Lincoln threw out at the April 19 Quorum Court meeting. He seemed to mean it as an admonition, but he brought up the example of the county advertising the money and letting non-profits apply for it.
He used that possibility to basically tell the JPs that they don’t want the headache of going “through every application and then you will have to keep an accounting of where you gave that money.” But isn’t that one reason we elect public officials, to handle our headaches?
What the JPs could do is give every county employee $5,000 (like the state Legislature approved in March for every full-time city and county certified law enforcement officers). With around 250 employees, that’s about $1.25 million (with part-timers included) if my math is right – and a flat amount like that would benefit those making the least, and thus harmed more by inflation, as much as it does those making the most.
Then, if allowed by federal rules and regulations, the county could temporarily hire someone for a month or so to vet the applications from non-profits, saving the JPs from something Lincoln says he’s not sure they “all want to get into.” That individual or individuals could select the non-profits with the greatest needs and present them to the JPs to determine where the rest of the money goes that would have gone to the bonuses.
Non-profits have been hurt as much as anyone by the pandemic because they haven’t been able to hold fundraisers for a couple of years or they’ve lost donors who can’t afford to give to them right now with skyrocketing prices. Spreading these federal funds to them would mean that more of our county’s residents and workers are aided by the relief, which should be the goal.
Some in the county who stood to get much more through the plan proposed last week might not be happy about sharing. But they should be counting their blessings instead. After all, they could be like the rest of us and be getting nothing more than a head shake.
