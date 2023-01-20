“A just balance and scales are the Lord’s; all the weights in the bag are his work.”
– Proverbs 16:11
One of the side effects of inflation soaring to a 40-year high last year is a nasty little trick known as shrinkflation.
Shrinkflation isn’t anything new. Companies have been using it for years as a way to offset increased production costs or simply as a way to get more profit. Restaurants give a wage increase and cut back on the fries or reduce the size of a hamburger. Shipping costs rise and the size of what’s being shipped gets smaller.
Even though the practice has been around a long time, it has been highly noticeable over the last year. Business insider.com points out several notable examples. General Mills has taken its “family size” cereal down from 19.3 ounces to 18.1 ounces. Frito-Lay dropped Doritos from 9.75 ounces to 9.25. Gatorade quenches only 28 ounces of your thirst instead of 32. Great Value paper towels are down 48 sheets per roll. And the list goes on and on, with packaging often staying the same despite less product in it.
While many companies have just cut back their goods, others have downsized them while upsizing the prices, meaning we are paying more than we were while receiving less than we were. A consumer advocate told CNN Business that a corporation reducing its toilet paper from 396 sheets per roll to 366 “amounts to losing the equivalent of about a roll and a half in the new 18-count package.” Prices for the product, meanwhile, have risen by 4 percent.
Other companies have simply gone with raising their prices to absorb production increases, either because they really couldn’t afford to decrease their products or because they didn’t want to give their customers less of what they pay for.
None of us has been immune to the toll of inflation and shrinkflation, feeling it every time we go to the grocery store or pretty much with anything we buy. But businesses have inflated costs that they have to deal with as well and can’t afford to just eat them.
Here at The Daily Citizen we have no desire to pass on our increased costs to you, but there should be no doubt that we have had them. With the price of eggs more than doubling over the last year, though, you don’t need your newspaper subscription price to also skyrocket.
However, we also don’t want to shrink the news that we’re providing for you. So the solution that has been derived is to take what we’ve been giving you in three papers and put it into two, essentially dividing what’s in our Thursday edition into Wednesday and Saturday editions. You get the same local content that we’ve been producing and we get to reduce some transportation and delivery costs.
This will begin in February. It doesn’t change our goal of providing you with the most news about Searcy and White County that you can find anywhere or producing the best newspaper that our staff can.
Since this is The Daily Citizen and not The Biweekly Citizen, we also plan to make better use of our website to get news out. We already do this every weeknight (except when I’m on vacation, which isn’t often) with articles from our wire service and some breaking news. Now, we know some of you don’t use the website (even though it is included as part of your subscription), but don’t worry, the local news stories we put on the web will be published in our two editions as well.
It may be necessary for us to make changes to adapt to a changing economic environment, but it doesn’t mean that we have to resort to inflation or shrinkflation to do that. We value each of you and don’t want to try to trick you or pass higher costs on to you. We just want to do our best to get the news to you, and we appreciate your support in our efforts to do that. We may even have a few surprises for you along the way, such as bringing back health inspections when possible. Thanks.
