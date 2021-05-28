‘Whoever conceals his transgressions will not prosper, but he who confesses and forsakes them will obtain mercy.”
– Proverbs 28:13
Maybe we’re not like Michigan after all.
A surge in COVID-19 virus cases in May was expected by the governor (and by me), but it never happened, or at least didn’t happen this month. Even though we’re not out of the woods yet, especially with new variant strains throughout the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said last week that he would let his state of emergency expire at the end of the month.
Although state epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha warns that the lack of a surge doesn’t mean the pandemic is over – “we still have hundreds and hundreds of cases of COVID-19” – it does mean my prediction April 16 was wrong and this column (hopefully my last one ever on this virus) is being written to publicly acknowledge that.
On April 16, the Department of Health showed Arkansas having 333,186 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 5,829 deaths. On Friday morning, the state was up to 340,916 cases and 5,692 deaths. In White County, we had 7,890, including 48 active and 118 deaths April 16. We were at 8,118 total cases and 120 deaths Friday morning.
Now, while 7,730 additions cases and 137 more deaths related to this virus should be considered significant, it can hardly be considered a surge.
I had several very good reasons, though, for believing we were in for a spike, starting with Hutchinson having shown that Arkansas was following the same virus pattern as Michigan, peaking a month later and reaching its new case low a little over a month later than that state did. Michigan spiked to a new high in early- to mid-April so that was presented as evidence that the same was likely to happen here.
The Michigan surge was attributed to relaxed regulations/practices and variants, which we’ve also seen here. However, one major difference between the two states is population density. Michigan’s population is around 10 million. Arkansas’ population is around 3 million.
We followed Michigan’s pattern through the heart of the virus, but the ruralness of our state seems like it could be the biggest contributing factor to the virus not spiking again, especially considering the other two reasons I thought it would.
It appeared pretty clear when the governor canceled his mask mandate at the end of March that few were going to pay attention to the fact that wearing them was still recommended. Masks came flying off faces faster than Superman can change in a phone booth. (Where does he change now that we don’t have phone booths?)
On top of that, a majority of Arkansans were saying no to any of the vaccines. According to beckershospitalreview.com, our state ranks 45th in percentage of vaccine doses administered. From what I’ve heard, many here don’t trust the government or what federal, state or even local health experts are saying and would rather rely on rumors and misinformation being spread on social media (which probably adds to the stereotype that we’re all backwoods country bumpkins here. After all, Granny Clampett wouldn’t get no vaccine, either.)
All of that together seemed like the perfect petri dish for a coronavirus explosion. Only, it wasn’t ... or at least, it hasn’t been. And it’s hard to pinpoint why.
It’s possible because we are so spread out that having less than 40 percent of our population ages 12 and up fully immunized (and another 10 percent partially vaccinated) is enough, even with most not wearing masks. (Let me say that I wasn’t sure that we would even approach 50 percent, so kudos to those who have made that choice.)
Maybe with the nearly 341,000 total cases (confirmed and probable) and the number of unreported cases around three times more than that many of the unvaccinated are those who already had the virus, so they stand significantly less of a chance of catching it again.
Maybe we’re just lucky.
For all we’ve learned about the virus over the last year-plus, there’s still plenty we don’t know. That’s one reason many have balked at all the health recommendations we’ve received since the outbreak started.
We don’t like to be told what to do and we rarely, if ever, can all agree on anything. There is one thing Dalliha said though that I hope we can all agree on: “I don’t want to go through again what we went through this past year.”
“We still have the potential to have outbreaks since only a minority of people in Arkansas are vaccinated,” she said.
We certainly hope she’s as wrong about that as I was about a spike this month. No predictions here, but we may still prove to be more like Michigan after all.
