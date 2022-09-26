"A little leaven leavens the whole lump."
— Galatians 5:9
The more we hear it, the easier it is to believe that there are some influential members of this community who want to shut me up (or at least shape the things that are written in this column).
It seems to have started back when I would not back the Searcy City Council fast-tracking an advertising and promotions tax in 2019 without at least holding a public hearing first. (That's not saying that any council members are suspected of trying to strong-arm me.)
However, it appears to have reached its peak (for the moment) when I had questions about making the 1-cent sales and use tax permanent last year and would not throw my support behind it because I didn't feel like those questions were sufficiently answered.
The reasons for bringing this up now is that we've recently been told that someone in the public eye would not be interviewed by my reporter because of something (or some things) that has been written in this space. Again, I don't know how much truth there is to that (there could be other reasons for the person not to talk to us), so I'm addressing it here and not naming names.
I also have had two publishers tell me in the time that I've been here that there are some "dark powers" working behind the scenes in Searcy, and others, including some former public officials, have pretty much said the same. But again, we can't prove that without a paper trail and can't say that anyone has actually done anything that would be considered illegal.
What we could do is make state Freedom of Information Act requests to anyone who receives public funding but won't talk to us to fish for a paper trail. However, I've always been reluctant to use FOIA as a weapon. I prefer to reserve formal requests for times when there is information we absolutely know we need or want and cannot otherwise get or for when we have solid reason (more than just rumor) to suspect wrongdoing.
What I will do as long as I'm allowed to be here is keep publishing articles, and writing columns, unfettered by undue influence. Newspapers should not compromise in order to be popular with a certain crowd or to cater to advertisers. My opinion will always just be my opinion, and anyone is welcome to write a letter to the editor (or op-ed depending on your qualifications) disagreeing with it or talk to me about why my opinion is wrong.
That's one reason, which I've written before, that I appreciate White County Judge Michael Lincoln. He's not shy about telling me when he feels that I'm wrong. And sometimes he's been able to convince me to change my mind or at least give an alternate viewpoint to mine.
In no way will I ever say that my opinion is the only opinion. It's just mine, whether it's right or wrong. It's also part of my job here to have one (although some would prefer I write an editorial as the newspaper's opinion instead of just mine or using an editorial board, which I'm hesitant to do because I don't presume to speak for others).
And we appreciate our readers and advertisers who support that even if you don't always, or even ever, agree with me. I believe you recognize the need for an unshackled news source rather than just public relations efforts that try to spin everything in the most favorable light.
There's a lot of distrust in our society today concerning media, with some of them thought to be biased or influenced by one political side or the other. I'm sure there are those who think that of us, but I hope that I've proven over the years that I'm not willing to just go along to get along.
I strongly believe a newspaper doesn't have anything if it doesn't have integrity. I hope we've shown ours in my time as editor, even if that means some in positions of influence are going to refuse to talk to us or even try to sink this newspaper, as also has been rumored.
This column will remain this one man's opinion for as long as I'm here or it will not be published (as happened for a short period after an A&P tax column was pulled).
I do hate to hear that there may be some in this community who want to silence me or at least control what I say and are willing to try to accomplish that, but I'm not surprised by it. Just like you shouldn't be surprised when I tell you that as long as I have any say about it, it's not going to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.