“But godliness with contentment is great gain, for we brought nothing into the world, and we cannot take anything out of the world. But if we have food and clothing, with these we will be content.”
– 1 Timothy 6:6-8
My daughter recently moved into her first apartment while graduating from college. It’s not anything like any of my first apartments as a young adult.
My daughter’s apartment is a spacious two-bedroom, two-bath in a country club area. She has a large, open kitchen and living room and there is even plenty of closet space.
One of my first apartments as a single man (from what I can remember – I think I’ve blocked out most of the bad stuff) was in the back of my father’s television repair shop. I mainly lived there because the rent was cheap (i.e., free), which means I wasn’t really living on my own but just willing to blissfully embrace that facade.
The apartment consisted of a bedroom/living quarters, small kitchen and tiny bathroom. It and my dad’s shop were attached to an old furniture warehouse, and at night, I could hear the rats moving around in the walls.
My bedroom had a carpeted wall that the bed was up against, and sometimes you could hear the rats skittering up and down the carpeting above your head in the dark. Luckily, I’ve always been a pretty sound sleeper.
My first apartment after getting married was better than that, but just a little. It was in a converted funeral home so close to the train tracks that you had to open the doors every couple of hours to let the trains pass through.
The rumbling and noise of the trains wasn’t the worst thing about that apartment, though. During mosquito season (which seems to be year-round in Wynne), the city sprayed malathion each night to keep them under control. Well, malathion does not instantly kill mosquitoes but drives them into a frenzy before they die.
It so happened that our apartment wasn’t exactly mosquito-proof. In fact, it was more of a refuge for them with lots of openings to enter even with the doors and windows closed. So shortly after the city sprayed, we would get lots of little visitors looking for a last meal before their execution.
At night, we would often go into our bedroom, block all the holes with towels and have a mosquito hunt to eliminate all of those pests we could find. Otherwise, the biting and the buzzing would make us crazy as we laid there in the dark hiding under the covers. (OK, I slept through a lot of that, too, but my wife is a light sleeper.)
It’s great that our daughter gets to start off in a place much nicer than those or pretty much anything we lived in before buying our home. Not everyone is so blessed.
For example, the Briarwood Apartments are set for a public hearing next month before the Searcy City Council likely condemns them, like the council already has done with Building 4 of the complex. They are absolutely worthy of being declared a nuisance property and being torn down if the owner, who is in jail, does not bring them up to code.
However, if the council condemns them, they also will be kicking tenants out of their homes. If the property is sold and fixed up instead, the cost to live there most likely will go up and some may no longer be able to afford it.
No one should have to share space with rats (at least ones that are not pets), trains or mosquitoes, and some housing standards and regulations have thankfully changed since my rental days to make those things less likely.
Certainly, no one should have a landlord who shuts off their utilities without notice and allegedly has coerced some renters into performing sexual favors by holding things like electricity over their heads, which is what Briarwood owner/manager Tom Kelso was accused of when arrested by Searcy police in April.
But as one tenant of those apartments, some of which are boarded up, told the council last week, she doesn’t want “to be forced to move out just like this because you all want to condemn the place.” Her remodeled apartment is “in pretty good shape,” she said.
We should all want to see everyone have the opportunity to live in a place as nice as the one my daughter is starting out in. But the reality is that just isn’t financially feasible for a lot of people, and expecting the owners of rental property to be able to provide that while also keeping rent low is not always financially feasible, either.
We shouldn’t want slumlords. Definitely, we shouldn’t want property owners exploiting their tenants. And we should want our city officials to hold these owners to standards that help keep those things from happening.
Choosing to condemn properties and force people to find somewhere else to live that they can afford should be a stomach-churning, last-ditch decision, though, because no one should have to live in squalor, but not everyone has the means to live in luxury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.