“But when anything is exposed by the light, it becomes visible.”
— Ephesians 5:13
I’m a tad embarrassed to admit that I used to watch “General Hospital” when I was much, much younger.
It wasn’t that I was into all the soap operas that my mother liked, but there was something about the Luke and Laura saga that hooked me. It probably was the international intrigue or the action-adventure aspects, including a weather machine that could freeze the world. I mean, the show also essentially introduced Rick Springfield before “Jessie’s Girl” was released and John Stamos before “Full House.” It was James Bond-lite (very light) for me.
As I grew older, I also grew weary of the drama part of the daytime drama (among other things). Not saying I don’t enjoy a good Greek tragedy, but the drama, drama, drama of the soap opera world was too much.
The reason I’m sharing this slightly shameful little secret with you today is because of an article we published last weekend that also was full of drama, drama, drama. It happened at a special Bald Knob City Council meeting where Mayor Barth Grayson dissolved the city’s police committee.
The decorum of the meeting also dissolved, leading to some accusations being aired publicly by Councilman Dennis Rutherford and some insults, including name-calling such as “downright stupid” and “ignorant” that I edited out because they didn’t move the story along.
It’s always difficult for me in articles such as that one to decide where to draw the line on presenting the drama. There’s no desire here to focus on bickering, belittling and bemoaning. As journalists at least used to say, this isn’t the National Enquirer. (TMZ is probably the more appropriate response today, though.)
However, you also deserve to know how the officials you elect are behaving themselves in public. If they are throwing out wild accusations, that can affect your opinion of them when next you vote. If they are trading barbs and insults, you can use that information when deciding if that’s the kind of officials you want holding public office.
Of course, we just got done with an election, so there’s nothing you can do anytime soon if you don’t like their behavior, or even if you do. (Well, Grayson is leaving office at the end of December after deciding to run for White County judge instead, so there will be a new mayor in town, Gary Looney.)
Please note that we are in no way telling you who you should or should not support when we publish such stories, only providing you with accurate accounts so that you can be armed with knowledge that may help you make those decisions when the time comes.
I just think it’s important that you have whatever information we collect in order to be fully informed about our elected officials, even if some of that information is childish or unpleasant, and more drama than I’d really like to include.
That drama may not be Luke and Laura level, or nearly as fun to watch, but we’re going to present it and let you determine its value. If only it came with a global snow machine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.