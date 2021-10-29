“Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered.”
Could a lack of water slides cause the 1-percent sales and use tax to slip away from Searcy officials?
Mayor Kyle Osborne has been fairly consistent with his message that voters need to make the 1-cent tax permanent to maintain city services (although it could be argued that $500,000 yearly for economic development qualifies as adding a service, not maintaining one).
In the city’s master plan of its needs for roughly $6.5 million (1 percent) more than it receives from its other revenue sources, such as its permanent half-cent tax, only one category (Parks and Recreation) mentions quality-of-life projects, like a community center, bike paths and trails and an outdoor waterpark. (Hence, the reference to water slides.)
Among the questions we emailed to the mayor concerning the $608,000 in that category (not including staffing needs) were, “The plan says the city is ‘committed to investing in Quality of Life’ projects, what assurances can you give that any of these projects will done? One of the reasons, I believe, that the city had so many voters show up to support the tax in 2014 and so little in February is because the eight-year plan included the promise of building a pool. Are there any such promises in the long-term plan?”
His answer: “After careful review and community feedback, the city has determined that all revenues from the 1-cent are needed for operations and, unfortunately, not available for quality-of-life projects.”
Osborne did add a caveat that the city “would love to explore” multiple projects the community is “interested in pursuing ... if we are fortunate enough to have our foundational financial needs met.” Also, it should be understood that the Searcy City Council is not bound by the outlined plan for using the 1-cent tax. It could, for example, decide to add to the swim center instead of putting $500,000 yearly toward economic development or cut back on the $2.598 million annually in the plan for infrastructure projects, if not urgent, to build a new community center.
The city also might ask for advertising and promotions tax revenue for some of the quality-of-life projects, such as the $10,000 approved by the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission in August to hire Martin Smith with Ecological Design Group to design between 10 to 12 miles of bike trails at Riverside Park. (That could happen without the 1-cent tax passing, though.)
However, any quality-of-life projects included in the 1-cent master plan are just could-bes, which is different than the guarantee of a pool in the eight-year plan, which had 1,987 voters support it in 2014, including some who did so because of that pool. In February, only 881 voters backed making the tax permanent, causing it to lose by 171 votes. (The naysayers were more consistent with 1,100 in 2014 and 1,052 in February.)
Now, the lack of a guaranteed quality-of-life project by the council probably was not the only reason fewer turned out for the Feb. 9 special election. Some may not have liked that the tax would be permanent or that the city also was asking to issue up to $14.195 million in capital improvement bonds for the sports complex, and COVID-19 cases were widespread at the time, which may have made some feel getting out to vote wasn’t worth the risk.
However, the Nov. 9 special election also will face its challenges even with COVID cases way down, including that the city is again asking for the same permanent tax. Inflation could be another one of those challenges since it has surged to where we are seeing “faster – and sustained – increases in prices for food, gasoline and other consumer goods than at any point this century,” according to The New York Times. And other sales tax increases, such as 1-cent in Little Rock and a three-quarter-cent in Beebe for a community center, have failed recently (although Beebe voters did pass a quarter-cent tax to hire more full-time firefighters).
Those for the tax are trying to overcome those obstacles with a door-to-door campaign by the community group Moving Searcy Forward, an apparent letter-to-the-editor push, the city laying out its plan after the February election failure and the mayor answering this newspaper’s questions about it, even the tough ones, such as those about the quality-of-life projects (for which we do appreciate his candidness).
Maybe that will be sufficient to draw enough voters to the polls, beginning with next week’s early voting, to pass the tax. But if the city comes up 171 votes short again or even a couple of votes shy, we’ll have to wonder if a promised quality-of-life project to motivate some voters, such as water slides, would have helped the tax slip by.
