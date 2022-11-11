‘In hope he believed against hope, that he should become the father of many nations, as he had been told, ‘So shall your offspring be.’”
There was no surprise in the Searcy mayor’s race as far as who advanced to the Dec. 6 runoff, and that’s not meant as a slight against the other two candidates.
The odds were stacked against Searcy High School English teacher April Butler and Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn for at least a couple of reasons, and they likely knew that (just like Democrats knew they stood no chance of being elected to statewide offices in Arkansas right now).
First, there is the incumbent factor. Multiple studies over the years have shown that it is generally hard to beat an incumbent unless that incumbent is bad at the job (and sometimes not even then).
Generally is an important word there, plus there are few studies that cover the incumbency rate of all offices. So, for example, Will Moore easily defeating City Attorney Buck Gibson should not necessarily be viewed as a reflection of Gibson’s work in that role. After all, he is in his 20th year on the job, which should be a reflection that he’s done a good job overall.
Sometimes voters just want a change, or a challenger runs a better campaign than the incumbent, or a candidate’s supporters create a groundswell. Those things can overcome the incumbent factor.
Businessman Mat Faulkner also did better in Tuesday’s general election than the incumbent, Mayor Kyle Osborne, but we’ll see if the incumbent factor plays a role in the runoff. Far fewer voters usually turn out for runoffs, so it may come down to which candidate can motivate his backers to return to the polls.
If Faulkner can get the 2,625 who voted for him to cast ballots in his favor again, then he will likely be the next mayor, unless Osborne can get his 1,698 to turn out and pick up around a 1,000 of the nearly 2,000 total who voted for McGlawn and Butler.
For comparison’s sake, Osborne got 2,246 votes in 2018 to make the runoff against Kyle Reeves, who got 1,764. Then, in the runoff, Osborne received 2,036 while Reeves got 439. So, 2,475 ballots were cast in mayor’s race in the runoff compared to 6,311 (for four candidates) in the general election. That’s over 2.5 times fewer. We should expect a similar drop-off in next month’s runoff.
In addition to the incumbent factor, another likely reason that it’s not McGlawn or Butler in that runoff instead of Faulkner and Osborne is that neither of them is at the pinnacle of their professions. If McGlawn had been Searcy’s police chief, it would have improved his chances. Same if Butler had been a principal or superintendent.
Some supporters did not like it when articles in the paper mentioned their professions, probably because of this factor, which naturally creates doubts about their ability to go from a subordinate role to being chief executive of a city. This isn’t to say they don’t have that ability, just that it is less proven.
(Also, it should be mentioned that we received a letter or two endorsing a candidate, but we don’t run endorsement letters or give endorsements ourselves to avoid appearing biased. Anyone who wants to endorse a candidate in the newspaper needs to take out a political ad.)
Osborne had retired as Searcy’s police chief before seeking the mayor’s office. Faulkner owned a successful advertising agency that he started from scratch. On top of that, he was one of the masterminds of Searcy Beats and Eats, which has held downtown gatherings for community members and New Year’s Eve and Fourth of July events (some with help from city funding), and the Think Art Project, which has gotten murals painted on downtown buildings and elsewhere and created Art Alley. Faulkner also spearheaded Searcy’s involvement with the online reality show “Small Business Revolution – Main Street” a couple of years ago (and yes, for full disclosure, he apparently did write a letter to Osborne and White County Judge Michael Lincoln around that time suggesting the Confederate statue at the courthouse be moved to a cemetery.)
Osborne and Faulkner’s proven leadership plus the incumbent factor kept Tuesday’s mayoral election from being a surprise. Butler and McGlawn didn’t have the odds in their favor, but give them credit for trying to pull off the upset.
The only real surprise was how many more votes Faulkner got than Osborne, because of the incumbent factor. We’ll see how that plays out in the runoff.
