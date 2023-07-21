“But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”
– Isaiah 40:31
Having cancer should never be seen as weakness.
That’s probably about as obvious a statement as can be made, especially to those who have fought the dreaded disease or had family and friends fight it. However, it seems like sometimes that whether we consciously mean to or not, we equate feeling weak with weakness.
Let me explain: Chemotherapy often causes fatigue, nausea and multiple other symptoms. It often leaves cancer patients weak, not even having the energy or drive to get out of bed in the morning. Some may give in to that, but many others, probably some of those you know, battle against cancer and the side effects of chemo with all their might.
These individuals show strength beyond what many of us probably think we would have in that situation. They do not show weakness even when they are weak.
White County Judge Lisa Brown plans for that to describe her as she begins her second bout with cancer. She said yearly scans she receives since she had breast cancer in 2018 showed last week that she has “three little, tiny spots” on one of her lungs for which she will undergo treatment.
Brown knows she can expect some fatigue, probably some nausea, maybe other obstacles, but said she “should be able to continue doing anything I want to do.” She plans to “keep on keeping on,” saying the diagnosis was “not devastating news” and she will “be able to keep going and functioning and do my job.”
That may sound like Brown is putting on a brave face in the grip of adversity. However, she has the track record to back it up. Brown said she missed probably 10 days of work as administrative assistant to then-County Judge Michael Lincoln while being treated in 2018.
“I didn’t suffer terribly bad through the entire course of chemo and radiation,” she said. “I also did a limited amount of work from home on the days I felt worse. Chemo was no walk in the park but it was manageable with anti-nausea medicine.”
Cancer treatment advances have made it a little easier for those with the disease to live more normal lives while being treated. Brown said it’s important when mentioning those putting up a good fight against cancer to also recognize “the doctors, nurses, technicians and support staff that work tirelessly to take care of their patients.”
Drugs that better control nausea and pain, advances in targeted therapy, exercise programs and palliative care are some of the ways symptoms are made less severe. Survival rates have improved, too, especially for some cancers.
Those things don’t mean, though, that fighting cancer has become easy. It’s still a tough challenge where sometimes it’s difficult to just get up and face the day. Cancer claims the lives of around 600,000 Americans each year – even though the death rate has fallen around 27 percent over the past 20-plus years – and lung cancer causes the highest number of deaths of all cancers, with more than 350 per day.
Cancer is still a fearful word to hear your doctor speak, because you don’t know if you are going to be one of its survivors or one of its victims. The only thing you can control is whether you give in to it or whether you fight.
Brown isn’t unique in that she is choosing to fight, to “keep on keeping on,” even though she knows that will be hard to do at times because she will feel weak. She certainly didn’t want me to write a column bringing even more attention to her fight than an article we published Wednesday.
However, it’s good for us to remind ourselves that even when they are weak, those who choose to stand strong against cancer are not showing weakness.
