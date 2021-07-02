”He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”
— Micah 6:8
When George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, it was a recording made by a teenaged bystander that provided the spark that ignited a worldwide blaze of protests for justice and changes in policing practices.
That 10-minute cellphone video by Darnella Frazier showed in excruciating detail what happened to Floyd as Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes while the 46-year-old cried over and over again, “I can’t breathe.” It had been seen by 79 percent of Americans by June 14, 2020, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll and “I can’t breathe” became a global rallying cry.
Frazier was recognized recently by the Pulitzer Prize board for “courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”
Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison last week.
That same week, another teenager, Hunter Brittain of McRae, was killed by a Lonoke County deputy, only there was no Darnella Frazier there to record what happened for the world to see.
Brittain’s family and friends have been protesting outside the sheriff’s office, but there hasn’t been any national or worldwide outrage on his behalf at least partially because we still don’t know what happened. At least we didn’t Friday morning when this column was written because the Arkansas State Police had not yet concluded their investigation into the shooting or released the results.
What we do know now is that the deputy, Sgt. Michael Davis, didn’t have his body camera turned on when the 17-year-old was killed. In announcing Thursday that Davis had been fired for violating the sheriff’s office’s policy, Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said, “This means there’s no video of the actual shooting. We see the aftermath, but not the shooting.”
Brittain’s family rightly wants “Justice for Hunter.” However, what his family also wants is a state law passed that requires on-duty law enforcement officers to have their cameras on at all times.
Staley previously had said that he supported publicly releasing body cam footage of the shooting, but with not much of a video to release, we’re mostly left in the dark about that morning on Arkansas Highway 89 near Cabot.
We do have the point of view of the 16-year-old who was in the truck with Brittain when he was pulled over by Davis and shot. We do have the bits and pieces that the family has been able to put together over the last week and a half. But we can’t see what happened from Davis’ perspective that led a seasoned deputy to pull the trigger, and perhaps we’ll never really know.
Brittain’s family has retained attorneys who represented Floyd’s family, so it’s likely that we’ll eventually at least have both sides of the story. But in this time when we’ve become societally sensitive to police misconduct and brutality, maybe we need “Hunter’s Law” for the sake of both the many victims and the officers involved in such deaths.
According to Washington Post data updated Friday, there have been 964 Americans shot and killed by police over the last year, which is in line with the yearly average. Since 2015, the Post‘s data shows 2,903 white Americans, 1,520 black Americans, 1,062 Hispanics and 241 “others” have died in officer-involved fatalities.
While we can’t ignore that the killing of Floyd enhanced awareness concerning police-involved deaths, especially among blacks, not only because of Frazier’s video but also the social justice movement regarding racial inequalities, we should want justice for all regardless of race, gender or any other distinction (and yes, even for the officers).
It’s hard to say how many of the deaths at the hands of law enforcement have been justified, but in most cases, like with Hunter Brittain, it’s possible we won’t ever completely know because there isn’t a recording to reverberate around the world. Maybe that is something we can and should change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.