“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal.”
— Matthew 6:19
Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” came to mind immediately while editing staff writer Greg Geary’s article earlier this week on First United Methodist Church’s demolition of the 1898 Ben Lightle House.
You know, “They paved paradise, put up a parking lot,” which is what Senior Pastor Jeff Jackson said the church is doing with the property it owns.
Of course, a big difference between her lyrics and the Victorian-style, Railroad Era house is the structure was far from paradise. According to Jenkins, it had problems all the way down to its foundation, with him comparing the flooring to walking through the purposefully leaning floors at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum in Branson, Mo.
Still, that didn’t stop White County Historical Society President Shelly Churchwell from lamenting the church’s decision. Learning about an excavator being in the house’s yard before it was torn down this week, Churchwell, who is running for county judge and whose first name we accidentally left out of Tuesday’s article, said, “It’s often difficult to rally folks to see that the trouble involved is worth it. It’s easy to raze a structure. It takes blood, sweat and tears to champion the cause.”
There is often a conflict between moving forward and preserving the past. Many parts of our past have been pushed aside in the name of progress, to the point where there are not many structures remaining like the Lightle House, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991.
Documentation on the house before it was destroyed says there were 67 of the “irregularly shaped houses” in White County, but “few exhibit the amount of integrity found in the Ben Lightle House.” So it’s easy to understand why some would be upset over its destruction.
It’s also easy to understand, though, that it’s integrity hasn’t held up over the years and that, as Jackson said, it would have cost thousands of dollars to save the building, while what the church really needs is a parking lot.
Even though some want to make the church the bad guy here (and some just want to rail on social media against religion in general), it doesn’t appear that either Churchwell or the church had any kind of evil intent in their opposing views of the property.
The one thing that probably could have been done better is communicating with the community. Churchwell didn’t know that the house would be razed until the excavator was in the yard, and we didn’t know until after she posted about it.
This was a historic structure, so it would have been good for the church to have explained ahead of time why it needed to tear it down and even given community members a chance to comment. That likely wouldn’t have changed anything because of the costs to fix it and the needs of the church, but it would have allowed some time to process and accept what was going to happen.
Back when Texas Stadium was imploded in 2010, many of us Dallas Cowboys fans were unhappy that the team’s home since 1971 – the one with the hole in its roof “so God can watch His favorite team play” – had been cast aside for Jerry World. The Cowboys already had moved, though, to owner Jerry Jones’ new stadium in Arlington and we knew well in advance what was coming.
In fact, we were given a chance to own a part of the old stadium, with chunks of its turf and other items sold off to fans in a brilliant piece of marketing. (Not sure if my rectangular piece of turf is still around, but it felt important at that time in my life to own a piece of the stadium.)
That’s not to say that the Methodist church should have sold off chunks of the Lightle House. However, a community meeting or an article in the paper explaining its plans and inviting the community to ask questions might have given some a chance to better accept its fate, especially since the church is putting up a parking lot.
