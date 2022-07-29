“Bring the full tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. And thereby put me to the test, says the Lord of hosts, if I will not open the windows of heaven for you and pour down for you a blessing until there is no more need.”
Are we in a recession? It probably depends on who you ask, maybe your political affiliation and how much inflation is affecting you and your job.
Our nation continues to experience its worst inflation in four decades, which, of course, has sent the cost of most everything sky-high and led the Federal Reserve to jack up interest rates to try to tamp it down.
However, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. isn’t in a recession because of a strong labor market (2.7 million jobs added in the first half of the year) and wage growth because there are 11 million job openings. The Associated Press notes that “the 3.6 percent U.S. unemployment rate is near a 50-year low.”
“It doesn’t make sense that the economy could be in recession with this kind of thing happening,” Powell said.
It does make sense, though, that Powell and the President Joe Biden administration would want to avoid the “R” word as much as possible. Recession is a dirty word in politics, and no government official wants to be linked to it.
Many economists doubt that the Fed can make borrowing more expensive enough to curb inflation without triggering a recession.
“Recession is likely,” former Fed economist Vincent Reinhart told the AP.
Some believe that by definition we are already in a recession because we’ve had two straight quarters of declining gross domestic product. The GDP fell 0.9 percent in the second quarter this year, after a 1.6 percent decline in the first quarter.
The Fed raising its benchmark by three-quarters of a point Wednesday doesn’t help with that. For example, the higher borrowing rates the Fed had already set slowed home construction, which means less spending in that area that is supposed to help inflation hurts the economy.
“The back-to-back contraction of GDP will feed the debate about whether the U.S. is in, or soon headed for, a recession,” Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, told the AP. “The fact that the economy created 2.7 million payrolls in the first half of the year would seem to argue against an official recession call for now.”
Still, Guatieri said, “the economy has quickly lost steam in the face of four-decade high inflation, rapidly rising borrowing costs and a general tightening in financial conditions.”
Consumer spending is still rising for now even if though it has slowed, according to the Commerce Department, but prices have outpaced pay raises (for those who have received them) and higher interest rates on credit cards, auto loans, fixed mortgages and home sales have forced those into a decline.
Many of us certainly feel like we’re in a recession, even if the economy doesn’t quite fit some’s definition of one. What we do know is that the “soft landing” that the Fed hopes to achieve by raising interest rates to quell inflation without going into a recession is pretty much an impossible goal.
If we’re not technically in a recession now, “we soon will be,” Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist for the economic consulting firm Maria Fiorini Ramirez Inc., told the AP. “An economy rapidly losing momentum combined with aggressive monetary tightening is not a recipe for a soft landing or any other type of happy ending.”
So whether we want to call it a recession or not because of who we ask, our political affiliation or our personal experiences with inflation doesn’t really matter a whole lot. We don’t have to use the “R” word to know when the economy isn’t in a good place since we endure the effects of that every day.
