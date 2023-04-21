”For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
– Romans 8:38-39
In 1994, a game was created by three students at Albright College in Pennsylvania called “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.”
The game challenged participants to connect any actor to the “Footloose” star through other actors who had appeared in movies with him. (An example given on Wikipedia is Elvis Presley, who has a Bacon number of 1 because Elvis was in a movie with “Lou Grant” lead Ed Asner who was in a movie with Bacon.) There’s even a board game version.
It may be strange, but this concept came to mind after Wynne was hit by a tornado March 31. We may not can connect our lives to Kevin Bacon (well, some of you probably can), but most Arkansans, and possibly all of us, can connect them to tornadoes.
My first job as a journalist was in Wynne. I started out in 1994 as a feature reporter, then became sports editor. I’ve walked the halls of that tornado-shredded high school and covered many a Yellowjackets game at that torn-up stadium. There’s no telling how many times I’ve been in the press box that was left in shambles by the EF3 tornado.
Wynne is far from my only Arkansas tornado connection, though. I’ve written before about my family living in Beebe being a product of the 1999 tornado outbreak that cut a swath through the town. The house we live in was built by volunteers after its predecessor was flattened.
Our daughter had just been born and we were looking to move on from apartment living in Cabot to owning property and a home. (We thought it would be a mobile home because of the prices.) Because most of the labor that went into building the home we bought in Beebe was free, we were able to get a brand-new one at an affordable price, showing that there are always blessings in the storms of life.
We did immediately put in a storm shelter to be cautious, but unless it’s somewhere like Center Hill, it seems rare for the same area to be hit more than once. (OK, there are quite a few examples of that happening, with livescience.com even mentioning a church in Guy once being hit by three tornadoes on the same day.)
Center Hill is my last strong connection to a tornado, although my mom has told me about a large twister that passed right over my grandparents’ house in Blytheville when I was a kid. The Center Hill tornado happened a few months after I started working here in 2014. An EF4 ripped through Mayflower and Vilonia before destroying several homes in White County, including the home of some of our church family in Center Hill.
I believe that was the first time that I directly knew some of the people who lost their home to a tornado. But probably plenty of you have your own tornado stories to tell that have more direct contact than that.
If you are going to live in Arkansas, there’s not going to be much separation between you and tornadoes. They are a part of our lives in this state.
That’s not said to frighten anyone. There are homes that are more than 100 years old that have never been touched by a tornado. And even areas that once saw vast destruction have gone decades without another one touching down.
We just have an understanding in Arkansas that tornadoes are going to happen and even if we are not directly affected by them, there probably isn’t going to be six degrees between us and someone who is.
Maybe that’s why so many are willing to step in and lend a hand when an area is hit. We not only are thankful that it wasn’t us, but we’re also not far removed from those who did lose their homes, their schools and even their lives. We feel that connection, that lack of separation, and want to act on it.
