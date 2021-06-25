“For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.”
– Galatians 5:1
Did the Searcy City Council go far enough when it amended the city’s fireworks ban earlier this week?
It’s always seemed strange that on a day when we celebrate independence, some cities, including Searcy, prohibit their residents from expressing that freedom with fireworks.
Granted, freedom doesn’t mean that we’re free to do everything we want. Some may think it should be that way, especially when they don’t get their way, but life without at least some rules would be chaos (and we already have plenty of that).
However, is Searcy’s no fireworks ordinance, enacted in 1963, one of those rules we can’t live without? The council Tuesday added instructions for nonprofit and for-profit organizations to seek permits for fireworks displays (and a $250 application fee for the for-profits), but continued to block residents from individually being able to celebrate good times. (C’mon! It’s a celebration!)
Sure, it’s great that the city, through the Beats and Eats Committee and Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, is bringing back fireworks for a citywide celebration of the Fourth of July, but some cities, such as Beebe, do that and allow their residents to light up the night at home.
When my daughter was younger, we would shoot fireworks in our backyard July 4 in addition to going to Beebe’s Independence Day celebration, except when it was held on the same night. We’d start after it got dark and be done well before it would realistically disturb anyone. (My daughter really loved watching the “Ladybug” ones spin and take off before it got dark, and I think she still does.) Sometimes some neighbors would come over and watch as well, although there were definitely several far better displays around the neighborhood.
Of course, there are always some who violate the city’s ordinance, shooting them a week or so ahead instead of on the days it’s allowed and going out with a bang far after the time cutoff (10 p.m. July 3 and 12:30 a.m. July 5).
“As always, fireworks are being shot prior to the allowed days,” Mayor Mike Robertson said when asked about any problems the city has had with allowing fireworks. “We handle complaints on a call basis as pertains to noise and request the shooters be respectful.”
However, he said, “We actually do not have a lot of issues.”
You might think that having a ban would result in even fewer issues, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne recently said the police department on the Fourth of July and New Year’s “will spend all day answering firecracker calls.” (And it could be argued that Searcy police might have fewer calls to answer without having to enforce abolition.)
Robertson also said Beebe has “not had fire-related issues in the past” based on fireworks being allowed, which would seem to be the other major concern.
“We try to be understanding in allowing residents to enjoy the Fourth of July festivities,” he said.
Of course, it’s possible that those of you who live in Searcy don’t enjoy shooting fireworks or watching them or hearing them unless it’s a public display like the one the city is supporting or the one at the Searcy Country Club or multiple others being held in cities around the county this weekend and next.
Our dog certainly would appreciate not being frightened to death by them in Beebe. And it definitely wouldn’t hurt to have residents be more mindful about the amount of freedom they’ve been given by city officials and adhere to the restrictions. Also, with our daughter out of state, we are not even planning to shoot our own this year.
It’s been nice, though, over the years to be allowed to do a little celebrating of our own. But if you prefer not having that freedom or perhaps instead having freedom from fireworks, maybe it’s a good thing the council didn’t blow up the ban while it was altering it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.