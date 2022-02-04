‘Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.”
Searcy officials did what many of us expected them to do concerning employee raises, but not necessarily what they needed to do.
Last week, the Searcy City Council approved a $17,957,714.61 budget for this year that included a 5-percent raise for all city employees. That would appear to be equitable, and everybody wants to get a raise in pay (even those of us who don’t).
However, across-the-board raises don’t fix the problem brought before the council last fall when the city was trying to drum up support for the 1-percent permanent sales and use tax before the special election in November.
Mayor Kyle Osborne had each department head stand before the council and discuss their pay problems. That included both the fire and police chiefs laying out how their departments’ beginning pay rate was too low to attract and retain employees, and the sanitation director saying the starting pay for drivers with commercial driver’s licenses needed to drive his department’s trucks is lower than even some workplaces in the city.
Based on the 5-percent raises approved Jan. 31 (before the Feb. 1 state deadline for the budget to be completed), Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said his firefighters go from starting out at $11 an hour, the state’s minimum wage, to $11.55 an hour.
That’s a raise of a little over $1,000 a year for 40 hours a week, which Dunavan said “still leaves us low, behind other departments.” Meanwhile, a 5-percent raise for the mayor is more than $4,000.
In order to address the pay problem for the city’s lowest-paid employees, there are at least a couple of tough choices the council could have made that bosses are sometimes forced to make.
One of those options would have been to not give the higher-paid employees any more than the lowest-paid employees. Based on information received from Searcy Human Resources Director Kim Gordon, the city has 30 employees making at least $50,000, including 12 making $60,000-plus. If city officials had leveled out the raises, giving the same dollar amount to each employee, then that would help bring up those lowest-paid salaries.
City officials also could have given their higher-paid employees a lower percentage raise. If the city had given a 3-percent raise to employees making $60,000-plus, that would have given the council more than $14,000 to apply to those lowest salaries. Tiered raises for right now for those at $50,000 and above would have helped the city have money to bring up the rear.
As is, it appears the city will have to readdress those low salaries. Councilwoman Tonia Hale said she wants the council to meet with the department heads this month to “look at the budget with them and go over it with them.” That used to be something the council did before passing the budget, but for some reason, the current administration seems to have moved away from that.
Dunavan also said the low pay was something the council is “supposed to revisit later,” so he called the raises “a step in the right direction, and with them promising to review it after the permanent tax gets started” in July. However, it’s important to remember that there were a lot of other things included in the “master plan” for using the tax revenue that the city also has to address. To fulfill those promises, how much of the tax money can the city afford to devote to pay?
The 5-percent raises are a wonderful blessing for the city’s employees, and if some had gotten a smaller percentage than others, there’s no doubt there would be some discontent. But while there’s also no doubt that all of the city’s employees wanted raises and that’s what the council was expected to do, those lowest-paid employees absolutely needed them, and the departments needed them to be big enough to make those positions more competitive with other cities. Sometimes need has to take precedence.
