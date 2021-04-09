“Do nothing from rivalry or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.”
- Philippians 2:3-4
With the Arkansas Department of Health reporting Thursday that only 30 percent of those eligible in White County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, I thought I’d share my first-dose experience this week to maybe allay some concerns.
After my wife and I decided last week for various reasons to go ahead and get vaccinated, she was able to quickly get herself an appointment in Beebe for the middle of this week. It took a little more effort to set up my appointment in Searcy, but once she got through, I was scheduled to receive my first shot within two days of when she called. So that part of the process was relatively quick.
On Wednesday, I headed to Medic Sav-On Drugs on Race Avenue for my noon slot. It took just 30 minutes total from the time I arrived at the pharmacy to the time I left. So that part was quick as well.
There were a couple of people ahead of me, but shortly after I filled out a few lines of paperwork, it was my turn to go behind a privacy screen that had been put up inside the pharmacy. The pharmacist who gave me my shot put a round adhesive bandage on my arm with a clear window in it, told me to let my arm hang limp by my side and then gave me the injection through the bandage.
I will admit that I have never liked receiving shots (who really does?), but I didn’t even feel this one. I thought it maybe had something to do with the bandage, but my wife said that she noticed when she got her shot a few hours later that the needle was tiny. I did get a small bruise from it, while my wife who bruises easily did not. (She said the pharmacist who gave her her shot at Beebe Drug didn’t put a bandage on first but pinched up the section of her upper arm before sticking it with the needle.)
After receiving the vaccine, a return appointment was set while I waited close to the required 15 minutes to make sure I wasn’t one of the rare few to have a bad reaction. With that, it was over and all that was left was to see how I would be affected by it over the next couple of days.
My arm became a little sore after I returned to work, like I had a small bruise. Later in the evening, it felt more like a larger bruise. My wife, who received the Pfizer vaccine while I got Moderna’s, had similar soreness and we both felt some tightness in our shoulders and neck, like we could use a good shoulder rub.
There was less arm soreness and tightness the next day, and as of this writing Friday morning, I can now barely tell that I was given a shot.
I know that your experience might not be the same as mine (as a 55-year-old with no major health problems and some relatively minor food allergies), but I hope this helps some if you are trying to decide whether to be vaccinated. The report Thursday from the Department of Health shows our county had had 10,754 (17.21 percent) fully vaccinated, 7,050 (11.28 percent) partially vaccinated and 9 (0.01 percent) with an unknown number of doses out of 62,498 eligible residents.
Those numbers are not very good, so it’s possible that we have quite a few residents here who are buying into online conspiracy theories concerning the vaccine, want more data about its long-term effects (which was the reason we were hesitant) or just don’t care if they catch and spread COVID-19, endangering others and themselves.
One of the things that cemented my decision to be vaccinated is an article I read that hit me where I live. It showed that a greater percentage of white Christians said they were unlikely to take the vaccine compared to other Americans.
This perplexed me since we are supposed to love our neighbors and try to do what’s best for others, counting them “more significant” than ourselves. It would seem to me if we care about the well-being of others, we would do whatever it takes to try to stop this virus.
Of course, many who consider themselves to be Christians have been contradictory in their behavior toward wearing masks when we’ve got a clear example in Leviticus of God instructing the Israelites that those who have “an infectious disease” must “cover the lower part of his face.” We may not be under the old law, but if God told them that was the way they needed to prevent the spread of disease then, shouldn’t we have better bought into it being an effective method today?
Christians should be leading the effort to end the suffering caused by a virus that has killed more than 550,000 Americans. This is my story of taking a step in that direction. Hopefully, if you don’t already, you’ll soon have your own to tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.