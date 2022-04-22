”Without counsel plans fail, but with many advisers they succeed.”
– Proverbs 15:22
It was a bit concerning at first to learn that a report presented to the Searcy City Council last week on long-term goals for the city was based on a meeting with 18 “community members of varying backgrounds and professions.”
It didn’t alleviate that concern that the answers from 311 survey respondents also were taken into account at the visioning workshop held last August by Crafton Tull, leading the civil engineering firm to determine, among other things, that the city’s quality-of-life “menu of options” is topped by a community center and maybe outdoor aquatics facilities, followed by improvements to Riverside Park and the Searcy Sports Complex.
In total, that means the data in the report came from 1.37 percent of Searcy’s population. (Even if it just included the 1,593 that voted in favor of making the city’s eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax permanent last November, the select group would make up around 7 percent of that population.)
At a special meeting Monday in which the council authorized Mayor Kyle Osborne to negotiate with Crafton Tull on a long-term master plan, Councilman Don Raney expressed his own concerns over the design firm having “contacted the city of Searcy on what those citizens want,” saying he had “a real problem with that.”
Raney’s problem seemed to be more about Crafton Tull not using $15,000 spent by the city on the report to learn “what the city needs,” though, instead of the fact that so few community members were involved in the process.
Those that were part of the group – Marka Bennett (Searcy Spark/Searcy Beats and Eats), Jim Gurchiek (Harding Academy), Rebecca Reilly (In Flight Marketing), Justin Rowden (Sonic and Slim Chickens), Nathan Rutledge (First Security Bank), Rees Jones (Simmons Bank), Justin Johnson (Think Idea Studio), Mike Parsons (Searcy Parks and Recreation), Egnas Gallegos (First Security Bank), Everett Kirkman (Harding University student), Bear Davidson (Davidson Engineering), Traven Tayler (Harps Food Stores), Adam Hart (Hart Construction), April Butler (Searcy High School), Nancy Hatfield (Sowell’s Furniture), Betsy Bailey (Searcy Public Schools), Will Moore (ARcare) and Anna Brumfield (Unity Health) – may all be good, intelligent and active members of the community, but even if that’s the case, it doesn’t mean their opinions and desires are any more valuable than yours.
However, making a plan for the city has to start somewhere (and Crafton Tull points out at the beginning of its report that the report alone “should not be considered a community plan”).
Remember that when this meeting was held, the permanent tax had not passed yet, and since it already had failed once in a February special election, there was the possibility that it might not pass again. So there was no need for the city to invest the $300,000 it is set to use now to have the design firm put in an all-out effort to craft a complete plan.
Thanks to new City Planner Richard Stafford we know that Crafton Tull has proposed walking tours, three steering group meetings and three public meetings as part of its master-plan plan. So it doesn’t appear that the firm is just going to rely on the input it already has received.
We don’t know, though, how much of what it already has learned will be used or how much it is going to involve the rest of the community. We’ll find that out depending on how the negotiations with the firm go, but hopefully the plan will be based on plenty of community input.
You’re never going to be able to get 23,000-plus residents to all agree on what the city’s priorities should be. (It’s difficult enough to even get a group of people to decide where to eat lunch together.) But having 18-300-plus community members determine a new community center is the No. 1 want makes it an elitist decision (the will of the few instead of the many), while determining the same thing after giving thousands of community members a say would make it the people’s choice, which should always be the goal when using taxpayer money.
If the final vision for the city represents only what less than 2 percent of Searcy’s population wants, that will be a bit concerning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.