“He has made everything beautiful in its time.”
— Ecclesiastes 3:11
When Mat Faulkner was elected in December, it seemed pretty clear that he would at least become known as Searcy’s beautification mayor.
After all, Faulkner was actively involved in the downtown beautification effort a few years back where the city added islands and brick crosswalks around the White County Courthouse square and down Spring Street.
He also was the mastermind (or at least one of the masterminds) of the nonprofit Think Art Project. That community-led initiative has resulted in, among other things, multiple murals being added to downtown buildings and on basketball courts at the Searcy Sports Complex and a dark and grungy alleyway being transformed into Art Alley.
In addition, he and his wife, Shelley, bought the Robbins-Sanford Grand Hall in 2014, renovating the historic mercantile building on Spring Street and headquartering his advertising agency there.
So it really should have come as no surprise that one of his first acts as mayor was establishing a Beautification Committee for the city, led by city Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford, who did a lot of the design work on the downtown beautification project.
Of course, beautification isn’t cheap, so Faulkner also established a Finance Committee, led by Councilman Mike Chalenburg. Well, that might not be the main reason that committee is being formed, but obviously any beautification efforts will need financing. The Think Art Project did a good job of raising funds and getting sponsors for its projects, but there’s no doubt that city funds will be needed as well if much work is to be done.
The city has fairly new revenue sources with the advertising and promotion tax passed in 2019 and the 1-percent sales and use tax being made permanent by voters in 2021, but there will be plenty of needs and wants tugging at those purse strings.
We’ve already seen new pay rates go through for city employees and a $59,000-a-year roadway analysis contract (for 50 months) approved by the Searcy City Council and we’re not even through the first month yet. Then, there’s the 20-year master plan that will give direction to city officials on what the community wants, such as possibly building a new community center or adding to the swim center or developing Riverside Park, along with the need to maintain city services and equipment.
That may be why finding a grant writer could be the most important position the city will add this year. Hiring one was part of the pay rates package the council approved last October and passed a budget appropriation ordinance for Jan. 1.
Even with the permanent and A&P taxes, local taxpayer funding is not infinite, so city officials likely are going to have to seek alternative sources of money (such as state and federal taxpayer funding) to accomplish all of its goals without eventually asking those who live and work here for more. The city already uses grants for airport improvements, Parks and Recreation playground equipment, street paving projects and so on, but that doesn’t mean there’s not more sources out there to tap into for funding.
Hiring the right grant writer could make it much easier for Faulkner’s Beautification Committee to accomplish any embellishments it plans for the city, and cement his place, with art and flowers, as the beautification mayor during his first term in office.
