“You shall not spread a false report.”
— Exodus 23:1
Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne and Searcy Recreational Sports League Inc. Director Rigel Page are proud of what the city has accomplished since it took over the youth baseball program a few years back.
I sat down with the mayor and Page recently to give them a chance to respond to a letter to the editor about the program that we’re also publishing today on this opinion page. It’s very important as a newspaper that we present the opinions of members of our community, but we also have to be careful to make sure that what we publish is accurate.
While truth is mostly black and white, there are some gray areas that often are matters of perception. We want to always try to do our best to provide what information we can to keep from accidentally misleading our readers.
Because we are offering this point-counterpoint today, the letter to the editor has been left completely intact even though I absolutely refute the claims that are made in it about this paper. I leave it in the hands of my two guests to dispute the other assertions.
Osborne and Page feel that the advertising and promotions tax revenue that has been used on the youth baseball program has improved it for the families who participate and out-of-town teams that visit for tournaments. When Osborne pushed for the Searcy City Council to pass the A&P tax, one of the things he had in mind was the baseball program/Searcy Sports Complex. (The way A&P tax funds can be used are limited, but parks and recreation improvement is one of the main areas.)
“We’re using it [the tax] for what the law says we’re supposed to use it for,” Osborne said. “We use it to make our parks and our ballfields and everything look as good as it can.”
After Osborne took the baseball program away from Searcy Baseball Inc. in 2020, one of the first things the city-run program did was request “up to $50,000” to help equip the program after Searcy Baseball Inc. removed all of its equipment. The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission gave the program up to $100,000.
Osborne said the $100,000 was granted “to replace everything that was missing, from dugout benches to paper cups in the concession stands. We had to replace everything that was out there.”
Page said he was told that Searcy Baseball Inc. would lease the benches to the program for $1 “and then we could talk about the other items. It was like, ‘We don’t want to pull up the benches, but we can talk about the rest.’” So it was decided it would be best for the city to just provide new equipment rather than negotiate for what had been removed, they said.
They also addressed the $48,000 the commission had provided the program in March for fencing and portable bathroom trailers. Page said the actual amount spent on the “big, air-conditioned” bathroom trailers would actually be around $18,000 to $22,000, and that the program has gotten “wonderful feedback over that. League people and tournaments have loved that.”
“I’ve heard comments, ‘I wish we could build bathrooms that was as nice,’” Osborne said.
Although the primary reason for renting the trailers is because of baseball tournaments being held in partnership with 2D Sports, Page said the trailers “stayed out there for league, too.” He said the trailers were supposed to remain at the fields until Friday.
The baseball program has had four 2D Sports tournaments since beginning the partnership with the organization this year. “The biggest one was 47 teams, and the smallest was 14 teams,” Page said. All of them have been free to enter for the teams as the city tries to establish itself as a tournament destination.
Page said while the A&P Commission provided $49,840 to bring the 2D Sports tournaments to Searcy, “$20,000 went to try to reduce the cost so there wasn’t an entry fee for the tournament, but the rest was for replacing things like the field rake that they [Searcy Baseball Inc.] had before they left and took it with them.”
He said the program also had to pay for scorekeepers and “different staffing,” and “made a bigger umpire room” because it was too small.
“Portable pitcher’s mound is another thing, which our local kids are benefitting from, being able to change the field dimensions,” Page said. “And we have to have that because we have almost 800 kids now playing, and we have so many teams we have to be flexible with our fields.”
Page also said he conducted a survey at the city’s first 2D Sports tournament, which ended up being a one-day event because of weather issues, to get a “pretty good estimate of what people spent” to attend the tournaments.
The survey info provided by Page showed that he received 101 responses from 400-plus emails that he sent. The survey showed that 17 percent stayed in hotels during the tournament (an estimated $9,600 spent) and 84 percent ate at “local restaurants” (an estimated $38,700 spent based on the number of times they ate out).
Another expense Osborne addressed was the $20,000 for two maintenance workers for the complex, saying that $8,000 has been spent, so the city “won’t get anywhere close to that.” Page said some of that money will be used for fencing, though, because “if you’ve been out to see the [American] Legion batter’s eye and things like that, it’s terrible, it’s awful, it’s got to be fixed.”
“The Legion field had become so dilapidated we can’t even use the concession stand and the news room [press box] upstairs because of the condition of that facility,” Osborne said. “When I took over as mayor [in 2019], we finally found a key and went in there one day and I shut the door. I mean, everything in there was just green and black with mold.”
Page said because of the money provided for the program and Searcy Sports Complex, “we have improved sound [with] portable speakers they can take out, put there, announce, play music, whatever they want; our sponsor signs are better; we take credit cards at concession stands now; we’ve made the fields flexible; functional website where you can sign up, look at standings, buy stuff; field improvements are huge – we’ve got an AED [automated external defibrillator] now; we do mosquito control; we have much better uniforms; we have rings for trophies, which are more expensive, but kids love them; our bathrooms, we have different sayings on the wall, different things painted and have kept them cleaned up; we have a fall program now; we’re overseeding now [he mentioned the cost of fertilizer has gone up exponentially]; we have opening day, which is just a fun day; we’ve done some landscaping; we’ve got Legion started again; windscreens on the fields; we take time to spray; nets on batting cages. ... There’s lots of things we’ve improved.”
Osborne said more than $20,000 had to be spent on “the computers” in the scoreboards because they “were gone.”
“Our one goal is to try to improve the facility, improve our program and bring tournaments in,” Page said. “It’s a burden for families, for my family, to have to pay to go different places and sometimes stay. One of the big positive feedback things I got is people don’t have to travel. They got to go home; they didn’t have to go somewhere else. ... I’m just trying to make the program better, for the local kids, too. People say we don’t have to have tournaments, but why don’t our local kids deserve to have a nice facility to play on?”
One area the city still hopes to make nicer at the ballpark is parking. The council approved in February 2021 buying a property with storage units next to the ballpark for $275,000 to turn it into “numerous more parking spots,” but work hasn’t begun on that project yet.
“Here was the plan: To take the mini-storages down, asphalt the rest of that area and fill that ditch in with a pipe so you could park over there,” Osborne said. “Well, to take mini-storages down, we were going to use it to fill in the old swimming pool. As they’re building the new tennis courts/pickleball courts [at Berryhill Park, they ended up using the old tennis court material to put in there, so we’re trying to find ... we’re ready to do it just like that, but we need a place to dump it.”
Osborne also addressed the decision to hire City Planner Richard Stafford, but we’ll save that for another day and just keep this about baseball, which suffice it to say, both Osborne and Page believe is in much better shape now thanks to the A&P tax support and efforts of those involved.
The mayor said he has received only one complaint about the program in 2 1/2 years, and that was a year and a half ago and wasn’t really even a complaint.
“All we want to do is have the best place possible for these kids to play ball,” Osborne said. “And that’s what we’re doing, and it’s showing and it’s working.”
