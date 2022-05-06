“Whoever has a bountiful eye will be blessed, for he shares his bread with the poor.”
– Proverbs 22:9
It looks like my bad math skills caught me again.
It was pointed out to us that if White County government could give some of the American Rescue Plan Act money it has received to each county resident that there’s no way everyone could receive $1,300. That was the amount posited in this column last week, although it was pointed out that County Judge Michael Lincoln had said the federal funds could not be used that way.
If you took $15,000 from the $20,000-plus each of the top seven elected officials would have received through a proposed plan for premium pay, that would total $105,000. Divided by 76,822 residents, that’s around $1.30 each. Not sure how exactly I ended up with so much more, even using a calculator, but don’t expect me to run for a treasurer’s position any time soon.
Even if the county could divide $3 million of its ARPA money (about what it would use on the employee bonuses) among all the county’s residents, it would just be around $40 each. So, not much relief from inflation at all.
Still, the premise appears to be sound that the county could give each of its around 250 employees a $5,000 bonus (a triple-checked $1.25 million) and then take the rest of that nearly $3 million it was going to use and award it to non-profits. That way the county employees all get a really nice bonus for their work during the pandemic (one that most of us would love to receive) and others in the county benefit as well.
Lincoln pointed out Thursday that non-profits had their own opportunity to get federal COVID-19 relief through the Paycheck Protection Program, but that doesn’t mean that they did. As he stated, it’s easier to go to the county for help than to fill out the paperwork. Maybe the non-profits could have applied for PPP funding, but if they didn’t and they need help, does it really matter where they get it from?
But even if officials don’t consider helping any non-profits in the county that may be in need, there appear to be many ways that they can use our ARPA funds. Lindsey Holman, ARPA adviser for the Association of Arkansas Counties, said there are “some big blanket categories” and “subcategories under each of those,” including road maintenance and building plans. (To be clear, Lincoln has said millions of the ARPA money is going toward the county’s new courts building.)
Water, sewer, broadband infrastructure and even “responding to negative economic impacts,” which actually could include assistance to households and communities, according to Holman, were mentioned along with assistance to small businesses non-profits and industry that have experienced “negative economic impacts.”
It doesn’t appear that addressing some of those areas would be easy to do, with Holman saying it “would have to be like a formalized program, where they have to provide an opportunity for anyone that would qualify for that assistance, to apply for it.”
Of course, getting the county’s justices of the peace to agree to spend nearly $3 million in ARPA funds on premium payments for county employees also proved to not be easy, since the ordinances were voted down at April’s meeting of the Quorum Court, with some JPs calling the payments “exorbitant.”
Hopefully, the joint committee meeting to discuss that proposal will come up with what can considered by all a fair way to use the federal COVID-19 funds Tuesday night, and not rely on my math to do it.
