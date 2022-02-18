“The secret things belong unto the Lord our God: but the things that are revealed belong unto us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.”
— Deuteronomy 29:29
Looking at infection rates for our county’s public schools doesn’t appear to have produced a definitive answer about masks. ... Or maybe it did.
We knew back at the beginning of the school year that we wanted to eventually compare infection rates since we had three school districts (Pangburn, Riverview and Rose Bud) that were making masks optional while the rest were opening the year with mandates in place.
The only two that had kept masks mandatory every week of the school year (Bald Knob and Bradford) both decided to end their requirement last week, so we thought it was a good time to do the comparison, using the cumulative COVID-19 case totals turned in to the Arkansas Department of Health and on-campus enrollment/faculty and staff numbers.
We were hoping that it would make absolutely clear whether masks were effective or not. However, it didn’t really. What the comparison showed us was that one of the districts without a mandate (Riverview) had the lowest infection rate (one out of every 8.1 on-site students/faculty and staff), while one of the districts with a mandate (Bald Knob) had the second-lowest (1 in 7.8).
Bradford, the other district that had kept its mandate from the start, had the highest rate of infection (1 in 3.4) while the two other districts without a mandate (Pangburn and Rose Bud) weren’t much better at 1 in 4.5.
To further complicate the results, Beebe was the third-lowest at 1 in 7.3 and it started with a mandate then backed off of it. White County Central did the same thing and had the second-highest (1 in 3.9).
So what does that tell us? Maybe that masks are not a factor, or at least not much of one. If a school district without a mandate is about as effective or as bad as a district with a mandate, then requiring them doesn’t appear to help.
However, based on the way the numbers turned out, you’d have to say that other factors must have played a bigger role in whether the infection rates were high or low, as some superintendents of the districts suggested.
As I’ve written before, I’m a proponent of wearing masks (not mandates) because my wife, my daughter, my in-laws and I have worn them from the start of the pandemic and we have not caught COVID-19, that we know of, despite being exposed at times.
We are also all vaccinated, though, and have received a booster. In addition, we maintain social distancing as much as possible and most of us do not socialize with others much outside of church, where during the spikes in the virus we’ve elected to stay in our vehicle and worship from the parking lot. Being a college student, my daughter is in social environments and groups more often, but she still tries to be careful, wear her mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
(Full disclosure: My wife and I wear KN95 masks, which are considered more protective than cloth masks, when out in public. Also, my mother, who is in her 70s, has not caught COVID despite not wearing a mask much or getting vaccinated. Of course, she also has almost never left her home the last two years, getting others to shop for her.)
So, I can’t say for sure that the reason we have not caught the virus is because we wear masks. In fact, I can’t say for sure that we have not caught the virus and didn’t know because we were asymptomatic. We have tested for it only when we thought we might have been exposed. (I have not tested at all, mostly because the only time I’ve felt sick the past couple of years is when I received the second vaccine dose and the booster.)
Obviously, those who don’t show symptoms and don’t test aren’t calculated into any cumulative totals, and health and school officials know those totals don’t really come all that close to reflecting the true number of cases or the reasons for their success or failure.
So maybe Bald Knob’s numbers would have been higher or lower if it did not have a mask mandate. Maybe Riverview’s would have been higher or lower if it did have one. It’s really impossible to say without all the other variables being the same.
Certainly, the infection rates don’t support masks being a difference-maker, though. And with the Searcy School District becoming the last one in the county to end its mandate this week as the omicron variant wanes, maybe we won’t be fighting over masks anymore. (Political candidates on both sides want them to go away heading into mid-terms because they feel they hurt their chances of being elected.)
Maybe by the time another highly contagious strain hits us, we’ll have some more definitive answers about what is most effective at limiting the spread. ... Or maybe we won’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.