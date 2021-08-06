“He will take the tenth of your flocks, and you shall be his slaves. And in that day you will cry out because of your king, whom you have chosen for yourselves, but the Lord will not answer you in that day.”
– 1 Samuel 8:17-18
The special session held by the state Legislature this week wasn’t really about whether your young children should be made to wear masks at school. It was about big government vs. small government.
Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson made a big government move last year after the COVID-19 pandemic reached our state. He issued an executive order that July requiring that masks be worn in non-household indoor settings and outdoor settings where social distancing wasn’t possible.
Since this was state government telling counties and cities what to do, many didn’t like it and considered it government overreach. (Well, many didn’t like it simply because they didn’t want to wear masks or believe they did any good against the virus ... and many also didn’t obey the mandate).
The Republican-led Legislature balked at the governor making the big government move and responded in April by making another big government move. Legislators not only blocked Hutchinson from being able to pass another mask mandate, but they also took that possibility away from counties, cities and local schools. That has led to lawsuits being filed by a couple of school districts and a couple of parents, resulting in a temporary injunction being issued Friday, and Little Rock’s mayor defying the ban Thursday by requiring masks for his city’s public spaces.
Answering a big government decision with a big government decision seems like a conservative contradiction. Do those of us who consider ourselves conservative only push for small government when we don’t like what big government does?
Hutchinson has said that he regrets that the ban was passed and called the special session, which started Wednesday and adjourned Friday with no change, because he wants it amended so school districts can decide for themselves whether to require masks for students 12 and under since they can’t be vaccinated.
The surge in virus cases (which should have been expected, and was predicted by some of us, albeit for late May) thanks to the delta variant led to this epiphany and call to give some local control back to the school districts.
It’s likely that hardly any of the school districts in our county would require masks even if the Legislature had given them that option, with most appearing to lean toward only recommending them. However, the choice on whether to require them should have always been theirs to make. Just like the choice on whether to require masks should have been every city council’s decision to make (with those elected officials held accountable by voters if they didn’t agree with them).
It’s understandable that Hutchinson felt the need to make that decision for everyone when we were trying to stop a new virus we knew little about from blanketing the state. And it’s understandable that the Legislature would want to make it clear to him that he shouldn’t be serving in a dictatorial role, even in an emergency.
However, legislators also dictated to counties, cities and schools when they should have stayed true to the conservative approach of smaller government.
Of course, the bills that were introduced and then rejected Thursday, which would have allowed masks to be required only regarding children 12 and under, didn’t exactly scream that legislators were considering putting the decision-making back where it belongs. It would have been a start, though. and now we’ll have to wait and see if the courts will do it instead.
You may not like masks. You may have burned yours when Hutchinson lifted his mask mandate at the end of March. You may have even cheered the Legislature blocking him from ever being able to do that again.
But if you are an advocate for smaller government (and not just a part-time advocate when it suits your needs), then you should have wanted the Legislature to butt out, whether that would have meant your local leaders would have chosen to require masks or not.
