‘The one who states his case first seems right, until the other comes and examines him.”
– Proverbs 18:17
White County Judge Michael Lincoln isn’t too happy with me about columns I’ve written about the proposed White County courts building, so I thought I’d write another one (even though I told him Thursday that I wasn’t planning to do that, which I wasn’t ... at the time).
One of the things I’ve enjoyed about Lincoln as county judge since becoming editor here is that he is always willing to try to explain his position. I offered him the chance to do that in an article, but he declined because the White County Budget and Finance Committee indefinitely tabled the courts project, which makes it “a dead issue,” and Lincoln leaves office at the end of the year.
However, my understanding is that any of the justices of the peace who voted to table the issue can bring it back. So I felt it was important to present Lincoln’s arguments for building the facility now to the extent that I can to see if it persuades any of those JPs (Bobby Burns, Mike Cleveland and Allen King) to do that or you to talk to your representative if you agree with the judge’s reasoning.
One of his arguments concerned the $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that would be used to help pay for the building. It’s important to note that this project was in the works way back before the county knew it was going to get any federal COVID-19 relief funds. In fact, it was in the works far before there was COVID-19 because of concerns over security, handicapped accessibility (a big problem at the older buildings), parking and confusion over where to go for court since several facilities are used instead of just one.
However, the county does have those federal funds and has to spend them before 2026. In order to do that on this courts building, Lincoln said the county needs to start the project next year. Starting it years from now won’t give the county time to expend the money before the deadline, he said.
(Let me add that a comment I wrote about the money burning a hole in their pockets wasn’t meant to infer that county officials were wanting to spend it recklessly. A lot of time and thought has gone into this project, and that should be acknowledged.)
My solution is to find other expenses to spend the ARPA money on that would allow the county to set aside its own funds for the building and not have to worry about a deadline. However, there are some restrictions for using the federal funds, so I can’t say how exactly they could be used to help save county money.
My other question is how much do the federal funds really matter when the county would have been spending as much as it previously would have without them? Before Lincoln shaved the project’s footprint by 25 percent to get it to an amount he and the county treasurer felt the county could afford ($17.5 million), the county was looking at a facility that had increased in estimated cost from up to $11 million last August to up to $26 million this year.
Even if the county used $11 million in ARPA funds plus another $1.3-$1.4 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds, as has been suggested, it would still have been responsible for more at a $26 million cost ($13.6 million) than it would have cost last August without the federal funding. Granted, the higher price was for a little bit larger building, but now, the county would have to pay $17.5 million total for a significantly smaller building.
Lincoln’s counterargument is that we have no idea when prices will come down again. It could take years. While construction costs have gone from $250 per square foot last year to $620 per square foot this year (and possibly even higher now), according to architect Barry Hoffmann, it is possible that they will keep climbing or will just level out.
Gas prices dropping some may give us hope that inflation also will come down, though. In addition, other news agencies quote economists as saying that eventually “inflation will fall as quickly and dramatically as it rose. We’ve seen it happen before.”
Some say inflation will start receding in the middle of next year. However, the decline might actually be gradual, taking at least a few years, as economists have been confused about a lot of things concerning this period of inflation, including whether a recession already has been started or one is coming.
A recession or gradual inflation decrease could definitely help create these two problems Lincoln foresees concerning the courts building: Prices won’t come down fast enough and the county won’t have the extra in federal funds to use for the higher-price building.
I don’t agree with him that the county should go ahead with the project based on those possibilities, but, of course, he doesn’t agree with me, either, that the county should wait and see what happens before making its next move.
I probably am not making him too happy by writing about this again, but it is an important issue, and county officials need to make sure they look at all the arguments before deciding whether to leave the project on the table or resurrect it from the dead.
