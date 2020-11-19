“Come, my people, enter your chambers, and shut your doors behind you; hide yourselves for a little while until the fury has passed by.”
– Isaiah 26:20
Maybe we need to turn next week’s Thanksgiving break into a holiday break for the rest of 2020 for on-campus classes.
That might not be popular, especially with single parents and two-income families, but it might be necessary if we’re going to stand any chance of salvaging the spring semester and much more than that.
The reality is that since school started in the fall, White County has gone from around 50 active cases of COVID-19 to 604 (as of Friday morning). Even though having on-campus classes is not to blame entirely for the dramatic increase, it can’t be considered a coincidence that cases have been on the rise since the restart of school.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health’s latest educational report, which came out Thursday, there are 200 active cases in schools in White County, including Harding University, which would make up a third of the county’s total cases. If you consider that for every person infected, there’s possibly one to two more among their families or friends, that would pretty much account for the increase. (And the report only includes schools with five or more active cases.)
Statewide, the report lists 2,972 active cases in schools out of 12,911 total confirmed active cases, nearly a quarter of them. (Let’s be clear that the spread of COVID-19 is not the schools’ fault because they have been put in an impossible situation.)
Thanksgiving is expected to spread the virus even more as families gather despite health officials’ warnings not to, so bringing the kids back after it just increases the possibility of exposure. And making bars and restaurants that serve alcohol close earlier, like the governor mandated Thursday, isn’t going to exactly help here.
Drastic action needs to be taken, and the easiest drastic action is to shift all students back online (as Beebe and Searcy – at least some of its schools – have had to do heading into the break, and Harding, which has 89 active cases, was already planning to do for the rest of the year).
Yes, it will cause a hardship, but that seems unavoidable as we try to hold out until a vaccine is ready. The rate of the virus’ spread says we’re not going to make it until March or April unless we do something to change the trajectory.
We seem to want to ignore that, not wanting to revisit what we had to do in March to slow the virus down then. But this virus isn’t willing to let us ignore it, and the longer we wait to acknowledge that we have to make sacrifices, the greater the sacrifices will be.
A lot of businesses barely survived having to shut down because of the virus; some didn’t. If we want to avoid another partial shutdown, and the loss of more businesses, we need to act now.
If schools return to on-campus classes after the Thanksgiving week, there is only about two weeks before the Christmas break begins. Yes, those are important weeks for students, but they might be vital weeks for our efforts to slow down the virus and get us closer to having a vaccine available.
In-person classes next semester may be in jeopardy no matter what, but if we don’t take a relatively short break now, we’re almost sure to be facing a much longer one.
