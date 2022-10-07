“A threefold cord is not quickly broken.”
– Ecclesiastes 4:12
Around 300 is not enough. Just look at the Spartans.
Sure, Searcy officials have good reason to be pleased with the turnout Tuesday at the Carmichael Center for the first community input meeting for the 20-year plan being developed by engineering firm Crafton Tull. After all, Dave Roberts, a representative of the firm, said a similar meeting (for a smaller project) in Tahlequah, Okla., around three years ago drew a crowd of around 150.
Of course, Tahlequah also has a population of 16,209, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, while Searcy’s is 22,937. That means 300-plus community members attending Tuesday’s meeting would be just barely more 1.3 percent of Searcy’s population, and some of those providing input to shape the city’s priorities for the next 20 years weren’t residents of Searcy.
It’s understandable and expected that not everyone who lives in the city has the time or the desire to attend a public meeting, even if food and entertainment for the kids is provided. Like with my family, some of you might not use the biking and walking trails, city parks or community center that much or at all.
However, hopefully you are still taking part in the surveys being used to help shape how the city will spend its tax money. For instance, if building a community center ends up being a top priority, which seems to be the case right now, it’s probably going to cost more than $35 million, based on what Mayor Kyle Osborne said during a mayoral candidate forum held by the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce. That’s a huge chunk of change.
If you don’t think that should be at the top of the list, then you’ve got to make your voice known. One of the reasons I filled out the first couple of surveys is because I’ve been a huge advocate of developing Riverside Park as an outdoor destination because I believe that it would provide the biggest benefit to the community. Riverside might end up lower on the list, but at least I gave my input.
If you haven’t taken the surveys on walking/biking and parks yet, they are still available and easily accessible at www.cityofsearcy.org. If you are still not interested in those, maybe the newest survey on infrastructure will be more important to you. I couldn’t find that one on the city website, but it is available at www.survey monkey.com/r/SearcyInfrastructure. (The first two also can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/SearcyActive Trans1 and surveymonkey.com/r/SearcyParksMP1.)
The first two surveys also can be taken at the Searcy Public Library by those who don’t have internet access at home or may need help accessing them. Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said Friday that a special link hasn’t been set up at the library for the newest one yet, but it will be.
The infrastructure survey is only nine questions long. It took me less than 10 minutes. Of course, nine questions do not cover every street or drainage issue you may want to be addressed, but it’s a start for a plan that needs more than 300 taking part in its development.
If you don’t remember the 300 Spartans, they and some allies stood their ground against the invading Persian army at Thermopylae during the Second Persian War in 480 B.C. – after much of the 6,000-7,000 in Greek forces that had assembled to repel the attack retreated when the Persians were able to bypass the fortified position at the “hot gates” and surround them. The vastly outnumbered Spartans were eventually overwhelmed and slain despite their valiant efforts to repel the invaders.
It’s hard to say whether the Greeks would have been able to turn away the Persians at Thermopylae if they had stayed to fight, but the Persians were eventually defeated by the Athenian navy (and the Persians had been stopped by combined Greek forces during the First Persian War 10 years earlier).
The point, though, is that we stand a much better chance of accomplishing great things when we stand together instead of putting it all on the shoulders of a few, or the 300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.