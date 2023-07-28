“Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.”
– Luke 6:38
Sometimes you just want to know how you measure up, or if you even do.
It’s not necessarily a need to be the best or to win, although those are often the measures that are used. It’s simply a desire for confirmation that you are pretty good at what you’ve chosen to do.
Some of you have told me before that you enjoy my columns/editorials. And ultimately you are who they are written for, even if you might not agree with every one of them, so your comments are most important. However, they don’t necessarily tell me how my editorials stack up against other editorials.
I have had an inkling about that because I’ve won first place for editorial writing in the Arkansas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest more often than not in the 9 1/2 years I’ve been editor here. But there are a couple of caveats that affect that measure.
First, I’m competing in the small dailies division, which includes only non-weeklies with circulation under 10,000. I have no idea how many of the 101 members of the APA are in that category, nor how many of them submit editorials for the contest.
Each paper is allowed to turn in up to three editorials to be judged. I won first and third this year, so it’s possible (but not likely) that as few as four were submitted. That wouldn’t be much of a victory. However, it’s also possible that there were around 30 submissions.
Second, the editorials are usually being judged by one person/paper from another state, in this case the Mississippi Press Association. I’ve often told writers who have worked for me that since it is one person’s opinion, who wins depends on that person’s preferences. The judge in Mississippi favored my editorial while another judge could have favored the second-place editorial.
That’s why I was so pleased to be named the Freeman-Greenberg Prize winner. In its second year, the specialty award is given to the top editorialist among all the winning editorialists in the state. That’s editorial writers in five divisions, and you know based on the number of editorial awards that it was the top choice out of at least 17 editorials.
It was my Oscar moment, or as close as I’ll probably get to one. (OK, the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing, which Paul Greenberg once won, is probably more equivalent to an Oscar, but it’s still a great honor to be recognized for your writing among journalists you know and respect for their ability.)
Our former sports editor, Mark Buffalo, told me that I should have seen the look on my face when my name was announced. I was certainly shocked, especially since I thought my third-place editorial, “Rally around Chandler,” was my better editorial. I did not think I would win for “Being left with broken pieces” (partly because it had a biblical component).
That editorial concerned the fatal shootings of 23-year-old Maddison Clevenger in Searcy in May 2020 and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain of McRae in June 2021 and how “too many of us are just being left with broken pieces from the perpetual cycle of violence.” The judge who picked that editorial as the winner wrote that it was a “tough subject that needs more attention.”
I was somewhat hesitant to write this column because I don’t want to come off as bragging. However, I am very pleased to get this award and wanted to celebrate it with you.
My editorial writing is based a lot on my Christian principles, and there are some places that might not welcome those as much as they’ve been welcomed here. A lot of you also have encouraged my inclusion of a scripture with each editorial. I would not change that – even if it caused some judges to dismiss my entries – because my faith is an integral part of who I am.
I am truly grateful to be able to share my opinion with you each week, even if it can be challenging sometimes both to pick a topic and to share my thoughts on it. It is just one person’s opinion, of no greater value than anyone else’s viewpoint, but at least for this year I have evidence that it measures up against the best editorial writing in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.