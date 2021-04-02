“He will yet fill your mouth with laughter, and your lips with shouting.”
– Job 8:21
Our newspaper usually runs a satirical article each year that pokes fun at the news when we publish an April 1 edition.
These far-fetched fantasies, naturally written under the pen name April Fools, have covered such fake news as bioengineered bunnies that lay weaponized eggs, British beetles that devour asphalt and a hurricane making its way to Searcy, leading to the day it is expected to arrive being proclaimed Hurricane April Day by the mayor.
However, my decision this year was to not pen a prank story for Thursday’s April 1 edition because after what we’ve experienced over the last year, it’s difficult to say what would be unbelievable enough to not cause some to panic.
Back before 2020, you would have likely thought we were joking if we had published that a new virus was covering the planet, leading to everyone having to wear face masks in public places for a year and stay 6 feet apart, as well as causing some parts of society and work to be shut down, businesses to close and the economy to tank. Throw in that mask-wearing would become a political divide and you’ve got a whale of an April Fools tale.
Then, there’s murder hornets. Those two combined words alone would make you think someone is pulling your leg, or at least stinging it. Nevermind that these Asian giant wasps with the evil nickname aren’t really apt to commit murder, unless you are a honeybee. But they sounded like something out of a B horror flick when we learned about them invading the Pacific Northwest. No fooling.
Even our presidential election was sadly farcical, from the increased use of mail-in ballots being deemed necessary because of COVID-19 to the results being challenged as fraudulent by the sitting president, leading some conservatives to go down that rabbit hole that culminated in the U.S. Capitol being stormed by extremists. We wish that was fake news, along with some across the country reacting to police violence against African Americans with more violence among mostly peaceful protests and desiring to “defund the police.”
Although many more implausible things have happened over the past year, let’s wrap up our April Fools-worthy events with the record-setting blizzard that reached all the way down to the beaches of Texas’ Gulf Coast and overloaded power grids, even forcing some rolling blackouts in our state and all of us to have to conserve energy by doing things like not washing our clothes or washing our dishes or taking showers. (I’m kidding, mostly, about the showers. ... Too soon?)
We even actually did have a hurricane reach Arkansas (well, as a tropical storm) and affect our area some, proving that the unbelievable is now believable. So even though we can all probably use a little humor in our lives right now, maybe we just need to wait until the next time we publish on April Fools Day to try to fake you out with something totally outlandish.
That is, unless when that opportunity arrives virus-carrying giant wasps are being spread across the globe by an unprecedented worldwide blizzard that causes us to hold a general election by rock-paper-scissors, resulting in rioting over eenie meenie miney mo not being used and the unfair treatment of cold-impervious Asian hornets. April Fools ... I hope.
