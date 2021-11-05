“Woe to you, when all people speak well of you, for so their fathers did to the false prophets.”
– Luke 6:26
Sometimes an outsider’s point of view can provide perspective.
I was reminded recently by someone I respect that some may consider me an outsider when it comes to Tuesday’s special election on making Searcy’s temporary 1-cent sales and use tax permanent since I live in Beebe. I don’t believe he meant that derogatively, but I could maybe see those who feel I’m against Searcy voters passing a tax using it that way.
It’s certainly fair to point out that I don’t have a say in whether this tax passes. I don’t use the city’s residential trash or leaf and limb pickup. I don’t need Searcy police or firefighters to protect my home and family. My family doesn’t even make use of what Searcy Parks and Recreation has to offer that often.
However, I have been editor of this newspaper for almost eight years, and I hope to stay here until I retire probably more than a decade from now. Many editors who come to a small paper like this one and live in the city are only there for a few years as they look to move up the next rung of the ladder, so they don’t really have a connection to the city.
Also, this was my church home far before I became editor here ... and it continues to be. So I am invested in the welfare of this community where I work (and want to continue working) and worship God.
In addition to that, I am expected as editor to give my opinion on the things that I believe are important to this paper’s readers. That is not required of me, but it is strongly encouraged, and I enjoy doing it most of the time. I do not speak for my staff, though, which is why we call this From the Editor and include my photo. It is strictly my opinion, for whatever that may be worth to you.
And even though it appears that one or two of our advertisers may be trying to put a financial squeeze on us because of what they feel that outlook is concerning this tax, this column will always be my honest opinion and cannot be bought or swayed by money or power or it would have no value at all.
So just to clarify what my opinion is after all the articles we’ve published on the tax and information I’ve seen about it, here it is: I absolutely 100 percent agree that Searcy needs more tax revenue than it would receive from its half-cent permanent sales tax and other sources.
Yes, Searcy has more revenue streams now (internet sales tax, advertising and promotions tax, liquor tax, quarter-cent county fire sales tax) than it did when the eight-year, 1-percent tax passed in 2014, but it was in desperate shape then for at least a large percentage of that money. It had vehicles that were having to be repaired all the time or were unrepairable. Many of the city’s streets hadn’t been overlaid in 25 years. It needed to address flooding problems. Its Information Technology Department was practically working out of closets in the police department.
And while those extra revenue sources have been added, construction and other costs also have increased since the tax passed and the state minimum wage has gone from $8.50 an hour in 2018 to $11 an hour. Those increases add up quickly.
It also does not seem debatable to me that Searcy needs at least another half-cent permanent tax or to raise its very low city property tax to maintain city services. Searcy needs to pay fair and competitive salaries (especially to its lower-paid police officers and firefighters and to attract commercial driver’s license drivers for the sanitation department), and it has to regularly replace police and garbage vehicles to keep them functioning properly.
If city officials were asking for a permanent half-cent for that, I believe it would easily pass Tuesday. However, the city is again asking for a full cent, and it’s that other permanent half-cent that is the sticking point, especially in this COVID-19 environment where there is a lot of financial uncertainty for families and inflation is out of control and may be for a long time to come.
Making the 1-cent tax permanent may not create a financial hardship for those who have come out in support of the tax, but many in this community are living paycheck to paycheck and every cent counts for them. Those who have lower incomes and are barely getting by need a tax break, not a tax burden. They need to keep more of their paychecks each year to feed and clothe their families more than they need sidewalks for a smoother walk to a store where they could afford to buy less.
For them, an increase in property tax would probably be better because those who own less would pay less. However, those who own property, especially lots of it, are more likely to vote than those without are, especially in a special election, and are more likely to favor a sales tax increase than a property tax increase that would affect them more. So with opponents of taxes also likely to vote against it, city officials would probably rather not touch the property tax rate.
What city officials could have done, though, is given voters options instead of insisting on the same tax that voters rejected in February. They could have asked for a half-cent permanent and a half-cent temporary. Based on the city’s master plan, a six-year temporary tax could have raised $15,588,000 to go toward the most-needed street and/or drainage projects and $3 million for economic development (since the city has identified that as an area of need) with money left over to possibly go into a Reserve and Opportunity Fund, like the one used to bring back the Holiday of Lights.
Yes, that ultimately still adds up to a 1-cent tax for those six years, but it would have given voters more choices than all or nothing, and the city an opportunity to likely get at least a half-cent. Maybe this time, the all-or-nothing approach will work out for the city, but it didn’t have to come down to that.
I am far from being against Searcy increasing its tax revenue, but I just believe asking voters to pass the same tax they turned down is not the way to do it. What matters, though, is what you who live in Searcy believe since it’s up to you to vote, and this is just one person’s opinion, and an outsider’s at that.
