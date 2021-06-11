“Then I considered all that my hands had done and the toil I had expended in doing it, and behold, all was vanity and a striving after wind, and there was nothing to be gained under the sun.”
– Ecclesiastes 2:11
Some assumptions based on scientific data, like those in a tornado story we published this week, just seem like a bunch of wind.
The story contrasted one we published last month, so it seemed only fair to present both ways of viewing the data.
The first way, in an article we ran in May, is the short-term outlook. Data analysts for quotewizard.com, an insurance comparison platform, found that there were 83 fewer tornadoes in Arkansas from 2010-19 (330) than from 2000-09 (413).
We’re not sure how those analysts came up with their numbers since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tracked 407 tornadoes in the state from 2010-19 and 575 from 2000-09. But either way, there is a clear decrease, even more by NOAA numbers, with 168 fewer. (We had that incorrect in Thursday’s edition because apparently I suck at even basic math.)
Although there can be factors causing a change that are not being considered, the short-term outlook is generally irrefutable as long as, in this case, you are not trying to draw any conclusions other than the fact that there has been a decrease.
The article we published in Thursday’s edition took the other viewpoint, the long-term outlook. It quoted a Northern Illinois University professor of meteorology, Victor Gensini, who says there has been a “significant increase” in tornadic activity in Arkansas (and other areas in the South/Southeast) and blames it on climate change.
NOAA numbers do support that long-term view if you gloss over the decrease in the state over the last decade. From 1950-59, NOAA shows 181 tornadoes in the state. The next decade, there were 201. The next decade, there were 299. And so on ... until we get to the current levels in the 400s and 500s.
On top of that, it’s pointed out in the article that things such as intensity, duration and other metrics complicate just comparing those sheer numbers. However, what also complicates the comparison is differences in technology that allow us to better keep up with the numbers, differences in population that allow us to notice more of the smaller tornadoes (or be affected by them) and unexplainable variations.
For example, there were three tornadoes recorded in 1951 and 29 in 1952, including the EF4 that wiped out Judsonia. Do we blame that difference on climate change? How about for the spikes of 102 tornadoes in 1982, 140 in 1999, 110 in 2008 and 104 in 2011? How do we explain those?
Likewise, while both quotewizard.com and Gensini noted an eastern shift in “Tornado Alley,” which is observable, there are too many factors to consider to draw a lot of conclusions from that shift, especially that it is due to manmade climate change. As Gensini acknowledges, there is limited data for his research because there’s not a lot of detailed and accurate statistics on tornadoes earlier than the 1950s (and again, our ability to collect data has improved dramatically since then).
Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Little Rock, gave a more accurate portrayal of the long-term data. He says in Thursday’s article, “To some extent, I think it is global warming, but it’s a controversial topic. We don’t have weather data that goes back hundreds of years to show that this is either manmade and new or if it is a cyclical, long-range weather pattern.”
Scientific data can tell us a lot about our world now. But generally what we see is just a small part of the big picture. When we make big-picture assumptions based on that small piece, it’s hard to consider that more than just a bunch of wind.
