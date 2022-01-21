“A single witness shall not suffice against a person for any crime or for any wrong in connection with any offense that he has committed. Only on the evidence of two witnesses or of three witnesses shall a charge be established.”
– Deuteronomy 19:15
It seems apparent that parents and teachers in the White County Central School District feel differently about Dean Stanley remaining the district’s superintendent than the School Board does. Well, at least the three board members who voted Wednesday night to not renew Stanley’s contract.
We don’t know the reason(s) that the board voted 3-2 against the renewal. We have heard rumors that would indicate that it was personal, but there are restrictions on what a board can actually disclose about personnel issues (which can be kind of a cop-out that needs to be disallowed for accountability’s sake if the individual wants the reasons publicly stated).
It could be like board President Larry Stevens and Secretary Justin Hancock, who both voted no, said, that the decision “might make a whole lot more sense” if they could explain “what we have to see, what’s heard, what’s reported.” Or the fact that board member Blake Moffett, who voted yes, announced he was resigning immediately after the vote could indicate that the problem is with the board and not with Stanley.
Stanley said regarding the decision that “I’m sorry you feel that my performance over these years is lacking. I do hope that you find exactly what you’re looking for in a leader who will be more in tune with your desires better than I can’.
If there are issues with Stanley, who was selected best superintendent this year in our newspaper’s Readers’ Choice contest, that he knows would make the decision “make a whole lot more sense,” he should immediately tell his backers to stand down. But if it’s personal, then his supporters (including the many who have signed a petition) have cause to voice their displeasure and try to get the board to reverse the position it reached apparently without consulting them.
If the board members won’t, it appears the only recourse the district’s community has is to vote them out when they are next up for re-election. That wouldn’t do them any good now in stopping Stanley’s contract from running out in June, but it would show the board members elected to represent them that they are not doing that.
A lot of tears were shed and anger voiced during the board meeting that drew a packed crowd. Of course, the parents and teachers there, and at the petition meeting Thursday night, don’t speak for everyone in the district, but there’s little indication that Stanley is not as beloved as they say he is. There also has been little indication, at least publicly, that the board has disagreed with the things he has done as superintendent.
In fact, both the board and Stanley seemed on board with getting a 2-mill property tax increase passed last year that will allow the district to make improvements to its facilities. One of the reasons the school district needs to expand is because its enrollment has been higher than ever, with more than 800 students each of the past two years, passing two school districts in the county that WCC had been behind, according to Stanley.
Now, it appears that Stanley, who has been superintendent for five years and during that growth, won’t be around to be involved with those projects.
In his comments after the vote, he said he believes the decision “is a detriment to this district.” It appears that many in the district definitely feel the same way. Well, except three board members at least.
