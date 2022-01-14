‘For the needy shall not always be forgotten, and the hope of the poor shall not perish forever.”
Has youth baseball struck out?
Last year, Searcy officials asked voters to approve a maximum of $14.195 million in capital improvement bonds being issued in order to redo the Searcy Sports Complex, in particular the youth baseball and softball fields. The bonds would have been repaid with advertising and promotions tax revenue. However, voters turned down the request in the Feb. 9 special election.
Mayor Kyle Osborne told staff writer Greg Geary last January that fixing up the complex had been his vision since taking office in 2019. He said “please do something about or sports complex” was one of the main requests he received.
“So I campaigned hard with the City Council for an A&P tax so we could redo our sports complex,” Osborne said, adding that he wanted to make it “a first-class facility.”
He said the fields were built 25 years ago and, among other issues, have “the same fences that were put out there then. There are no additional walkways. We are lacking in restrooms.”
However, even though the Searcy City Council did vote to purchase a piece of property next to the complex for more parking (and a warehouse) the same night the bond issue was rejected and the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission said last March that it was not giving up on improving the complex, it appears that since the bond issue failed, the complex has slipped prioritywise at least behind tennis/pickleball.
On Tuesday, the council voted to pay the final 25 percent of the estimated cost of redoing the tennis courts at Berryhill Park, including converting two for pickleball, a fast-growing sport. The A&P Commision is going to pay the other 75 percent of the projected $1.344 million price tag.
Meanwhile, the only move that has been made by the city concerning youth baseball and softball is the A&P Commission giving Searcy Parks and Recreation $10,000 last July for temporary fencing that allows it to convert the adult softball fields to youth fields for bigger tournaments.
That doesn’t necessarily mean that city officials have forgotten about the changes they wanted to make to the sports complex. The cost to rebuild the tennis courts is a far cry from the $8 million-plus that they wanted to spend on the complex, so the A&P Commission might just be trying to let money build up to address the needs.
It could take a while if that’s the approach, though, especially since A&P funds will be used for other projects, like the tennis courts, in the meantime. The A&P Commission also could take more of a piecemeal approach to the project instead if it wanted, where spending a million-plus could take care of the fencing issues, or walkway or restrooms. So it’s really more of a question of what the city wants to do about the complex.
The shine may have been taken off of the project by voters saying no. Certainly, the commission seems caught up in the excitement of pickleball, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Hopefully, though, the commission and council don’t see that no vote as meaning that Searcy residents don’t want them to do anything about the complex that Osborne said was the main complaint he heard when he was a mayoral candidate.
They might not have wanted the city to possibly spend $14 million on it, but the complex should at least be on deck for the commission and council now that tennis and pickleball have scored.
