“Come now, you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we will go into such and such a town and spend a year there and trade and make a profit’— yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring.”
– James 4:13
Infrastructure projects always have a beginning and an end, but the need for infrastructure is never-ending.
One of the biggest expenses in the city of Searcy’s outline for using revenue from the temporary 1-percent tax if it’s made permanent by voters Nov. 9 is infrastructure. The city allots $2.598 million per year for pay-as-you-go projects, and that’s quite a bit more than any other departmental category. (Note that White County Judge Michael Lincoln recently said the county has spent almost $4 million this year to overlay 22 miles of road and cheap-seal 55 miles.)
Other than $1.566 million listed in police and fire needs, the infrastructure needs, which total $2.644 million yearly in the plan, are more than those for sanitation, economic development, courts and administration, reserve fund and parks and recreation combined.
That means that of the $6.5 million a year that the city says it needs, infrastructure makes up a huge percentage of the cost.
So if you vote for the 1-cent tax, a major part of the reason should be because you agree with the drainage, bridge and road work the city wants to do.
And you also need to agree that similar infrastructure needs will continue to exist since the projects listed by the city will eventually be completed. The street the city is repairing today shouldn’t need fixing again for a very long time. When a drainage problem is solved, it shouldn’t be an issue again, unless it was done poorly.
The city’s not-all-encompassing list includes $51.488 million in infrastructure projects for the permanent tax. At $2.6 million per year, those projects could all be done in 20 years, if some don’t get punted for more urgent ones that crop up. (Mayor Kyle Osborne estimated 25-30 years.) What will need to be done after that will depend on wear and tear and growth.
If Searcy grows at the rate it did from 2010 to 2020 (an increase of 79 residents, according to the U.S. Census), there won’t be as much of a need to widen roads and improve drainage as there is now. (Pothole repair, asphalt maintenance and “very minor” drainage repair can be done with the city’s existing street fund revenue, according to the “master plan.”)
Of course, the city will go through changes even if its population doesn’t grow. (Right now, construction is underway next to our office on some kind of business; we’ve been told it’s a convenience store). Will those changes continue to make $2.6 million a year necessary? It wouldn’t seem like it, but it’s hard to say, especially if Searcy does hit a growth spurt.
In an article Tuesday, Osborne said that “many of the improvements that the city is trying to complete now have been needs for 20-plus years.”
Those things have been neglected because of a lack of funding and need to be taken care of. But what about 20 years from now, will we be saying the same thing?
That’s why a sales tax like the eight-year, one-cent passed in 2014 is easier to digest. The plan for spending it had $12 million estimated for “street resurfacing and improvement” and $9 million for drainage. The projects begin and end, and so does the tax. Same with the 1-percent tax that ended in 2013 and was used for the Arkansas Highway 13 bypass and to improve North Main Street (although an argument can be made that rising costs kept the city from also improving Davis Drive as planned).
If the city had asked for a temporary half-cent for a specified group of projects and maybe certain quality-of-life projects and a permanent half-cent for ongoing operational expenses, maybe that would prove to be more palatable for voters (who already shot down the permanent one-cent once) ... even if the city has to go back before them in, let’s say, 10 years to try to renew the half-cent for more infrastructure needs.
But that’s not what the city is seeking. And maybe it’s picking nits whether a half-cent of the tax is permanent or temporary since it might not really matter to you because we would still be paying a full-cent at least until the half-cent sunset.
It’s just hard to look at infrastructure and say that the needs that exist today will be equal to the needs of tomorrow. Infrastructure will always have to have support, but how much makes it difficult to say that $2.6 million a year permanently isn’t too much. It could even be too little.
