“You will recognize them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?”
— Matthew 7:16
Good for Dean Stanley. He landed on his feet fairly quickly after the White County Central School Board knocked them out from under him in January.
The Searcy School Board scooped up Stanley on Thursday night at a special meeting, making him an assistant superintendent. That might be seen as a step down from being a school district’s superintendent, but Searcy is a much bigger district than White County Central, so it also could be seen as a step up.
Plus, it keeps Stanley from having to leave his home. For some of us, that’s more important than titles. When Stanley returned to White County Central in 2017 to be its superintendent, coming out of retirement from education, the district’s former boys basketball coach and middle school principal said, “This would be the only place I would have come back to, and that’s what I told the staff when I met with them.”
“The only place I would have come back is here, because I have a vested interest here ... it is a home for me,” Stanley said. “We live here in the community and my wife taught here for almost 30 years. Both of my kids graduated from here, and I have a grandchild at school here.”
Stanley, who is originally is from West Virginia, graduated from Harding University in 1981. He also served as high school principal in McRae amid his 27 or so years at WCC.
His ties to the county run deep, but not deep enough for the WCC School Board to keep him around as a 3-2 vote to not renew his contract will bring an end to his fifth time being employed by the district.
We don’t know exactly why those three board members decided to end Stanley’s employment, but we have been given a pretty good idea of how the district’s parents, students and staff feel about him. Board Secretary Justin Hancock, who voted against Stanley, said at a special meeting held after the decision that he wanted “to clarify there’s not one thing this man has done illegal or immoral.” And in a Letter to the Editor in early February, Mark Lowery of Searcy pointed out that there’s no indication in Stanley’s evaluations, obtained through a state Freedom of Information Act request, that he did not do his job well.
So it seems that WCC’s loss will be Searcy’s gain. The Searcy School Board certainly must feel that way, not even waiting until its regular meeting this month to snatch him up. Because this was written before our front-page article on the hiring was finished, I can’t say for sure how district officials feel, but I’m doubtful they would have wanted him if there were issues.
Best guess is they wanted him, especially in the support services role, because WCC has been one of the fastest-growing school districts in the county under his watch, surpassing a couple of districts that had always been larger than it.
It’s hard to say how much credit for that goes to Stanley. He attributed it to the vision of the School Board and to the staff and faculty who have “really embraced the kids here.” However, as the lead administrator of that effort, it also would be hard to say that he hasn’t played a big role in the success.
Stanley also led the effort last year to get a 2-mill property tax increase passed to fund projects related to that growth. That’s not an easy accomplishment.
He won’t be around at WCC to see those projects through, but he’ll be nearby thanks to the Searcy School Board seeing value in him that those three WCC board members did not. It’s good to see him being given a chance to stay at home and prove his worth.
