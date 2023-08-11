“Anxiety in a man’s heart weighs him down but a good word makes him glad.”
– Proverbs 12:25
Fear can be a motivating factor, but it also can be a debilitating one.
That thought came to my mind this week as my family prepared for my mom to come home from rehabilitation. My mother is a loving, God-fearing woman, but she is also a life-fearing one and has been for a long time now.
That may seem like a dichotomy since the Bible says in multiple places that we should not fear because God is with us. How can a person who trusts God be filled with worry and anxiety?
Many, including my mom, want to chalk it up to just being a faith issue. Gotta have more faith. Gotta have more trust. Gotta pray more. And those things are absolutely needed, but sometimes it’s also a health issue.
We tend to still view mental health problems differently than physical health problems. We often think we just need to buck up and overcome mental challenges; that if we have anxiety or depression then it’s some failing on our part instead of something that needs treatment.
We’ve certainly come a long way in our understanding of mental health, but that tendency to think when someone has a mental struggle that they just need to get over it can lead us to tell them when they have anxiety that they need to calm down or that God tells us not to be afraid. When they are depressed, we tell them they need to cheer up or that God tells us to be joyful.
Sometimes these conditions need more than grit and determination to overcome. Sometimes they need help from things that come from the same Creator who tells us to not fear and to be joyful.
We need to get past the stigma of needing treatment for mental health issues. We need to understand that relying on God means relying on all that he has provided, that “all things work together for good according to his purpose.”
An article this week in this newspaper highlighted Curby and La Tealkia Alexander, who operate a booth at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market. Curby, who left the U.S. Army in 1987 suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, told staff writer Greg Geary that “aromatherapy helped calm my brain.”
Aromatherapy has been around for centuries, but our understanding of it has been lacking, and still is. Johns Hopkins Medicine says not enough research has been done to determine the effectiveness of essential oils on health, but acknowledges that “when inhaled, the scent molecules in essential oils travel from the olfactory nerves directly to the brain and especially impact the amygdala, the emotional center of the brain.”
We do understand a whole lot more now about brain chemicals such as dopamine and seratonin, the so-called “happy hormones,” and their effect on things like mood, sleep, digestion and nausea, and even wound healing and bone health.
Some studies suggest that spending time in the sunlight can increase seratonin levels to help fight depression and anxiety, and the same with exercise. Diet can affect the levels of the chemical as well. Those things also have been linked to increasing dopamine levels, as has listening to music that you enjoy and meditation.
Beyond “natural” remedies, though, sometimes those with mental health issues need to take medicines to help them control those struggles. For years, we tried to get my mom to take anti-anxiety medication because it had become clear to us (later than it probably should have) that her fears were not something she could just pray and scripture away. She needed to take action.
She would not take anti-anxiety pills until just recently because she viewed her worries as a faith-related issue and did not like how the medicine made her feel. We pray for answers from God, but don’t always hear them because they are not the answers we want or expect.
Now, I cannot say that I know that medicine is the answer. It could be therapy, meditative yoga or some other treatment we have not even considered. All I know is that we need to be willing to try every avenue when we have a mental or physical health issue to overcome.
Anxiety, panic attacks and stress can literally paralyze us with fear. Yes, sometimes we can use fear to push us to become better, but it also can drag us down and destroy both our mental and physical health. Don’t think it is just something you (or a loved one) need to get over. Instead, get help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.