"For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery."
— Galatians 5:1
It seems likely that we all understand the great privilege we have in this country to be able to freely vote without fear of government oppression. But what about the freedom to not vote?
Not voting is generally seen as a sign of apathy, of not fully appreciating the sacrifices many have made to gain us this hard-fought freedom and to defend the democratic process.
Public officials lament low voter turnouts, and not valuing the right to vote gets blamed for election losses by one party to another, for taxes not passing, etc. But low voter turnouts don't always mean voters disrespect our freedoms or what it took to get them.
Leading up to Tuesday's election concerning quarter-cent and three-quarter-cent sales and use taxes in Beebe, Mayor Mike Robertson said he would be surprised if 500 voters cast ballots. I planned to be one of those.
Instead, 388 of 3,958 registered voters showed up at the polls, and I wasn't one of them.
That means slightly less than 10 percent of Beebe's voters decided that the city will have a quarter-cent tax to hire up to five full-time firefighters and it won't have a three-quarter-cent tax to build a community center. If you look at the city's total population of 8,437, then less than 5 percent made those decisions for everyone else, including also turning down a municipal bond measure to build the center.
Of course, that's the fault of all those, including me and my wife, who chose not to vote. I fully intended to do it early at the White County Clerk's Office during the week leading up to the election, but just didn't get around to it. I thought my wife and I could just go to City Hall together on election day instead. Over the weekend, though, it occurred to me that whether the taxes passed or not, I could support the decision and it didn't really matter to me which way it went.
With the quarter-cent tax, I could definitely see the need and benefit of adding some paid full-time firefighters. However, I also believe that too much of our paychecks already go toward income tax, property tax and sales tax (and so on). I want fewer taxes, not more, but it's hard to argue against better fire protection.
With the three-quarter-cent tax, I know there are a number of Beebe residents who would enjoy having a community center, especially those with younger children. However, I doubt that my wife and I would ever use it, so I really didn't see a reason for us to support it. I would have voted against it, but decided that if enough voters wanted it, then I wouldn't stand in the way.
My wife felt the same way, so we abstained. I can't say that's why 3,568 other registered voters decided not to cast ballots, but it's probably safe to say that many of them didn't have a firm opinion either way. If they did, then they should have voted.
That's really where apathy becomes an issue. If you don't like the outcome of an election and you choose not to participate, then that's on you. You have the great freedom to show your support or opposition. Even if you buy into election fraud being an issue, if you don't vote, you don't have a reason to complain.
It's also on those who want something passed or rejected to try to motivate voters to pick a side. For example, Searcy officials in 2014 stimulated 1,987 voters to pass an eight-year, 1-cent sales and use tax by laying out a plan for using the money, including building a pool. In February, only 1,100 voted in favor of making the tax permanent. (The voting totals were 3,087 in 2014 and 1,939 in February.)
There could be many reasons for the difference in the turnouts, including that COVID-19 was around its peak at the time. However, if Searcy officials want more to turn out in favor of the tax Nov. 9 when they try again to make it permanent, they are going to have to do something to entice those who are on the fence to come over to their side.
That process has begun with Mayor Kyle Osborne having his department heads parade before the Searcy City Council at this month's agenda meeting to tell about their staffing issues and how low pay is contributing to them. We also plan to publish an article on the community group that backs the mayor's contention that the 1 percent is needed and sit down with Osborne to have him explain why he says the roughly $6.5 million per year it would raise is absolutely necessary.
If the answers aren't convincing, many voters will again exercise their right to not vote, because we have the freedom to do that, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.