“No one after lighting a lamp covers it with a jar or puts it under a bed, but puts it on a stand, so that those who enter may see the light.”
— Luke 8:16
It seems like a long time since we last heard anything from the Freedom From Religion Foundation.
If you don’t know who that is, it’s a Wisconsin-based nonprofit that sent several cease-and-desist letters to those in Searcy/White County who publicly expressed their Christian faith.
It sent one to the Searcy City Council in 2010 telling it to stop having a prayer at its meetings. Another one was sent to the Kensett City Council in 2012 for holding its meetings in a church after its council chambers were destroyed by a fire. In 2014, the Searcy Police Department was sent letters because of a white wooden cross staked at the private entrance of the police chief’s door. That same year, the group targeted a Searcy pizza business that gave discounts to customers who brought in a church bulletin on Sundays (one of several discounts it offered). And in 2017, it requested that posters displaying scriptures in a Searcy High School classroom be taken down.
Most of the foundation’s violation claims were based on separation of church and state, but most of those who received letters neither ceased nor desisted and nothing more was done about it. Perhaps that’s why we no longer hear of anyone in Searcy being targeted by this group (or maybe it is still sending letters that we don’t hear about or whoever was informing on Searcy is no longer in the area).
The one case that we know of where the foundation’s tactic seemed to work was the music teacher who took down her posters. Then-Searcy School District Superintendent Diane Barrett wrote the foundation Feb. 2, 2018, that in addition, “staff were addressed as to religious displays.” Barrett told me before she retired, though, that the district did not compel the teacher to remove her religious display, but she did it on her own.
That’s what caused me to think of the Freedom From Religion Foundation while editing staff writer Greg Geary’s article last week about the first speaker of the school year in the American Studies Institute’s Distinguished Lecture Series, another teacher whose right to publicly pray was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.
Joe Kennedy was told by the Bremerton (Wash.) School District to stop praying on the field after games and ultimately lost his job in 2015 because of it. Kennedy told a crowd in Harding University’s Benson Auditorium on Sept. 22 that he promised God when he took the job in 2008 that he would “give you credit after every game, win or lose, and I will do it right there on the battlefield.”
When the district tried to make him choose between his faith and his job, he said he decided to not give in and set the example. His last prayer while coaching there “was one of the hardest prayers I ever did, walking out to the 50-yard line knowing it’s going to be my last time.”
The Supreme Court decided in a 6-3 decision that wasn’t the case, that Kennedy’s constitutional rights concerning free speech and religion had been violated and he should be restored as a coach. “The Court held that if Coach Kennedy could have taken 30 seconds in another kind of speech to make a phone call, to make a quick text message” then religion was being treated like “second-class speech” when the district “singled out the prayer, singled out religious exercise,” said Stephanie Taub, an attorney for First Liberty Institute, a Christian legal group that represented Kennedy in the case.
What that should mean for teachers like the one in Searcy who took her posters down is they can have confidence that their right to religious expression is constitutionally protected (at least until a more liberal Court is eventually seated and reverses the decision). If you can put up posters of funny animals with encouraging phrases on them, then you can put up posters with scriptures on them.
As Taub said, “government actors, especially in the school district” have developed or embraced a misunderstanding “of the establishment clause” and try to “scrub their schools from anything that is remotely religious” because of it. The Supreme Court said that is treating religious “liberty with hostility” and as a “second-class right,” and that goes against the First Amendment.
The Associated Press wrote Thursday that there haven’t been signs that the decision has had any of the predicted dramatic consequences. However, it kind of seems likely that it means we might see more Christians feeling free to express themselves at jobs where it’s been made out to be taboo and we might not be hearing from the Freedom From Religion Foundation about it in Searcy anymore.
