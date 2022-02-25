“Here is what I have seen to be good and fitting: to eat and drink, and to find satisfaction in all the labor one does under the sun during the few days of life that God has given him—for this is his lot.”
It would be ideal if Searcy’s Fourth of July celebration became self-sustaining, but that doesn’t appear to be a realistic expectation. Especially if the city wants admission to remain free, which it should.
In providing the Searcy Beats and Eats Committee with $55,000 Tuesday to fund this year’s United We Stand celebration, the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission brought up the possibility of the event eventually getting to the point where it didn’t need to be supported by advertising and promotions tax revenue.
Commissioner Jim House suggested maybe “charging a dollar or two,” but acknowledged that logistics might make that difficult to do, which organizers said it would.
Beyond the problems with point of entry and selling tickets, though, it doesn’t seem like charging to attend a Fourth of July celebration would be for the best when so many other nearby cities hold free ones.
Beats and Eats co-coordinator Mat Faulkner told the commission, “You want as many people to be able to come and enjoy the event as well.” The first year of the city-supported event drew around 13,000 people. Charging to attend would likely cut into that deeply as many would choose to go elsewhere where they don’t have to pay.
The only way to charge admission is by offering something more than the free celebrations that is worth paying for, such as a major headline act or theme-park-like attraction. To do that, the Searcy Beats and Eats Committee would need even more A&P money. Last year’s event cost around $71,000, with $45,000 provided by the commission, using volunteer labor, according to committee member Edgar Castorena.
“To raise this level of funding every year, I just don’t know how we’re going to be able to without support from the A&P on a consistent basis,” Faulkner said.
What needs to be kept in consideration is the purposes of this event and the tax. The same with the New Year’s Eve ball drop that the committee also runs, for which the commission decided Tuesday to provide $25,000.
One of those purposes is to make Searcy more attractive both to those who want to live in the city and those who visit. City leaders want Searcy to grow, and one way to do that is by providing reasons to take up residency.
When the Searcy City Council passed the tax, improving the quality of life was mentioned as one of the reasons. Many residents had lamented Searcy not having a Fourth of July celebration while other smaller cities host one every year, so it can certainly be seen as something that adds to the quality of life.
Another purpose is to draw visitors to stay in hotels and spend money at stores and restaurants, thus helping businesses and replenishing the A&P tax. A Fourth of July celebration is not going to generally draw overnight guests, but many will spend money at the food trucks on site or the ticketed attractions such as hot air balloon rides or shopping before the event or at restaurants after the event.
Now, based on my calculations (which are always shaky), almost $2 million would have to be spent in restaurants, stores and hotels to recoup $55,000, and that’s based on the 3 percent A&P tax charged on temporary lodgings not the 1 percent on prepared foods or the 1.5 percent city sales tax rate. Considering last year’s attendance, that would mean each person would have to spend at least $153 at an event that lasts just a few hours.
We certainly can’t and shouldn’t expect that, or for the city and Searcy Beats and Eats Committee to start charging admission. After all, we also have to pay the A&P tax any time we eat out or buy non-prepackaged food, so there needs to be some things we can just enjoy with the revenue without having to pay more for them.
