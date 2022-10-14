“An intelligent heart acquires knowledge, and the ear of the wise seeks knowledge.”
– Proverbs 18:15
We don’t all want the same things out of our government leaders. We have different priorities.
Some want leaders who are focused on growth and development, adding more and more to do and to attract the eye. Others would prefer that our cities stay what they are now or even go back to what they were, the smaller, quieter towns that drew us to them in the first place.
Some want to know what services their leaders are going to provide for them to make their lives easier or more comfortable or keep their children entertained. Others would prefer that their leaders leave them and their money alone and just let them live their lives in peace.
Some want to understand the moral fiber of those who would lead their cities. Others are more concerned with fiscal viability, wanting leaders who do whatever it takes to make them richer.
There are so many directions you can go when asking questions of those who run for public office because there are so many different things that are important to voters. When we held a public forum for the last Searcy mayoral election, we asked for submitted questions from our readers to try to make sure we asked the candidates what the voters wanted to know.
Of course, there’s not enough time in a forum or debate to ask every question, or even enough space in one article to address every area that needs to be addressed. That’s one reason we appreciate the multiple forums that have been held this fall with the four candidates for Searcy mayor.
We’re presenting a third set of articles from those forums, the latest one held by the Searcy Board of Realtors, with some different questions asked of the candidates – incumbent Kyle Osborne, Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn, Searcy High School English teacher April Butler and businessman Mat Faulkner – than at the forums held by the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce and politically conservative group Freedom Fighters of Searcy.
Hopefully, these forums, along with the articles we published when and after the candidates filed for the office, offer a more complete picture and arm you with all the information you need to make up your mind about who you want to run this city for the next four years.
It’s possible that you already had your mind made up heading into the Nov. 8 general election, but the more we know about those who want to lead, the better equipped we are to make the best choice.
Unfortunately, it’s impossible to hold multiple forums for every office, and we may not even be able to get articles done on all the races in our county before the election, much less before early voting begins Oct. 24. We’re going to try to present what we can in the coming weeks, though, to try to help all of us with our election decisions.
We know that electing a mayor in this city is one of the biggest decisions that affects our readers the most and us as a Searcy business. Maybe with three forums, we’ve even presented far more than you wanted to know about that race.
However, this is an important choice and we’re glad that these organizations have treated it that way, providing the opportunity for more to be laid out of what each of us might be looking for in a leader. We may not all want the same things, but we do all share the same goal of finding the best leader for this city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.